Global Acoustic Insulation Market (2021 To 2026) - Aerogel Is The Potential High-Performance Substitute For Glass Wool Presenting Opportunities

The global acoustic insulation market size is projected to grow from USD 14.1 billion in 2021 to USD 17.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2021 and 2026.

Rising population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies and increase in demand from end-use industries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of acoustic insulation.

Building & construction accounted for the largest share in the acoustic insulation market in terms of value.

Building & construction accounted for the largest share in the acoustic insulation market in terms of value, followed by transportation and other industrial sectors. Urbanization, industrialization, and stringent regulations regarding energy conservation, especially in developing economies, such as China, India, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Africa, are the major growth factors for the acoustic insulation market. Commercial buildings consumes more than 80% of the overall consumption of acoustic insulation in the building and construction industry. Acoustic insulation significantly reduces the levels of external noise entering homes, offices, and other commercial buildings, allowing a peaceful environment. In addition, growing demand for acoustic insulation in the automotive industry is also driven by the use of soundproofing applications in engine components and sound systems.

Foamed plastic is the largest type among other acoustic insulation materials.

Foamed plastic is the largest type among other acoustic insulation materials in terms of value, because of its high prices as compared to rock wool and glass wool materials. These plastics are innovative, energy-efficient materials used for insulation and can effectively seal gaps and stop air leaks. Foamed plastics are further segmented into polyethylene, polyurethane, polystyrene, phenolic foam, etc. In addition, glass wool is the second-largest material type in demand, because of its superior sound absorption, low cost, and its increasing use in the building and construction sector. It is thus used in various applications, such as piping, gymnasiums, cinemas, air conditioner duct warming/cooling, machine rooms, ships, office partition walls, and ceiling sound absorption.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for acoustic insulation between 2021 and 2026.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for acoustic insulation between 2021 and 2026. Growth in APAC is primarily attributed to the fast-paced expansion of the economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. The region has become an attractive location for chemical & petrochemical, power, oil & gas, and cement industries. Growing population increased consumer spending, and rapid industrial expansion are the major factors responsible for the high growth rate of the region. Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income are the key factors driving the demand for acoustic insulation in India. The manufacturers focus on the high-growth Indian market to gain market share and increase their profitability.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Acoustic Insulation Market4.2 Europe: Acoustic Insulation Market, By End-Use Industry and Country4.3 Acoustic Insulation Market, by Type4.4 Acoustic Insulation Market, by End-Use Industry4.5 Acoustic Insulation Market: Regional Growth Rates

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Health Issues Associated with Noise Pollution5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations for Insulation5.2.1.3 Rising Demand from Developing Nations5.2.1.4 Surging Demand for Acoustic Insulation from Industrial Sectors5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Slowdown in the European Construction Industry5.2.2.2 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices Due to Volatility in Crude Oil Prices5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Aerogel is the Potential High-Performance Substitute for Glass Wool5.2.3.2 Increasing Focus on Sustainability and Favorable Government Regulations on Energy Efficiency5.2.3.3 Increased Infrastructural Spending in Emerging Economies5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Proper Disposable and Recycling Techniques Required5.2.4.2 Low Awareness and High Capital Cost of Acoustic Insulation in Developing Countries5.3 Patent Analysis5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Raw Material Analysis5.7 Tariff and Regulations5.7.1 Europe5.7.2 North America5.8 Technology Analysis5.9 COVID-19 Impact Analysis5.9.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.9.2 Major Economic Effects of COVID-195.9.3 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography5.9.4 Impact on End-Use Industries5.9.4.1 Impact on Customers' Output and Strategies to Improve Production5.9.4.2 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains5.10 Macroeconomic Indicator5.11 Operational Data5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business5.13 Case Study Analysis5.14 Trade Analysis5.15 Ecosystem Mapping5.16 Average Pricing Analysis

6 Acoustic Insulation Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Glass Wool6.2.1 Easy Installation and Transport Makes It a Favorable Insulation Solution6.3 Rock Wool6.3.1 Abundant and Easy Availability of Raw Materials to Drive the Rock Wool Market6.4 Foamed Plastics6.4.1 Plastic Foams Are Energy-Efficient Materials6.4.2 Polyethylene6.4.3 Polyurethane6.4.4 Polystyrene6.4.5 Polyisocyanurate6.4.6 Phenolic Foam6.4.7 Other Foamed Plastics6.5 Elastomeric Foam6.5.1 Fiber-Free and Low-Voc for Chemical Emissions6.5.2 Nitrile-Butadiene Rubber (Nr) Foam6.5.3 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Foam6.5.4 Chloroprene Foam6.5.5 Other Elastomeric Foams6.6 Others6.6.1 Aerogel6.6.2 Cellulose Acetate

7 Acoustic Insulation, by End-Use Industry7.1 Introduction7.2 Building & Construction7.2.1 Largest End-Use Industry in the Acoustic Insulation Market7.2.2 Residential Buildings7.2.2.1 Residential Buildings Envelope7.2.2.2 Residential Buildings Equipment7.2.3 Commercial Buildings7.2.3.1 Commercial Buildings Envelope7.2.3.2 Commercial Buildings Equipment7.3 Transportation7.3.1 Second-Largest End-Use Industry of the Market with Expected Rapid Growth in the Future7.3.2 Automotive7.3.3 Marine7.3.4 Aerospace7.3.5 Railways7.3.6 Earth Moving Equipment7.4 Oil & Gas and Petrochemical7.4.1 Growing Population and Energy Demand Will Impact the Market7.4.2 Compressors7.4.3 High-Pressure Pipes7.4.4 Vessels7.4.5 Equipment Encapsulation7.5 Energy and Utilities7.5.1 Growing Energy Demand from Developing Countries is Driving the Market7.5.2 Compressors7.5.3 High-Pressure Pipes7.5.4 Pump7.5.5 Power Generation7.5.6 Turbine Room7.6 Industrial and Oem7.6.1 Increasing Demand for Electronics and Telecom Will Drive the Market7.6.2 General Manufacturing7.6.3 Telecom7.6.4 Semiconductors

8 Acoustic Insulation Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles10.1 Major Players10.1.1 Saint-Gobain10.1.2 Knauf Insulation10.1.3 Armacell International10.1.4 Soprema10.1.5 Rockwool International10.1.6 Huntsman10.1.7 Owens Corning10.1.8 Kingspan Group10.1.9 Basf 10.1.10 Johns Manville 10.1.11 Getzner Werkstoffe Gmbh 10.1.12 Cellofoam Gmbh 10.1.13 Regupol Bsw Gmbh10.2 Other Players10.2.1 3M10.2.2 Trelleborg10.2.3 L'isolante K-Flex S.P.A10.2.4 DoW10.2.5 Siderise10.2.6 Cabot10.2.7 Fletcher Insulation10.2.8 Hush Acoustic10.2.9 Primacoustic 10.2.10 Trocellen 10.2.11 Cellecta Ltd. 10.2.12 Recticel Insulation 10.2.13 International Cellulose Corporation 10.2.14 Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co. Ltd. 10.2.15 Lanxess

11 Adjacent/Related Market

12 Appendix

