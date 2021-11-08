Global Acetylene Black Market Report 2021: Rising Demand For Consumer Electronic Products Is Likely To Boost Sales Opportunities In The Market - Forecast To 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acetylene Black Market- Market Size & Forecasting (2018-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a market value of USD 145.30 million in 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in Acetylene black market. In 2020, Europe was the second-largest market, predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% over the forecast period.

Many companies are currently concentrating on specialized carbon with high added value and performance. Furthermore, the demand for lithium-ion batteries is increasing in the sunrise industries, resulting in an increase in product demand. The majority of manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios and releasing new product versions. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 62.4% in 2020, with a market value of USD 145.30 Million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period. Europe was the second-largest market in 2020, valued at USD 39.87 Million in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.04%.

However, North America is projected to grow at the CAGR of 5.55%. Acetylene Black market growth will likely be influenced by the non-tire specialty applications. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in Asia Pacific and South America will fuel the demand for rubber goods in the coming years.

The demand for tires is rising in the replacement market around the world, driving the demand for Acetylene Black. The industry is consolidated with a number of players holding a prominent share of the global market; thus, the development of new products will be the key strategy for product manufacturersBased on type, acetylene black market is segmented into powder form, and granular form. Among these, powder form accounted for the largest market share of 88.80% in 2020, with a market value of USD 206.94 Million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period. Granular form was the second-largest market in 2020, valued at USD 26.10 Million in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.06%.Based on grade, acetylene black market is segmented into standard grade, and specialty grade. Specialty grade accounted for the largest market share of 72.04% in 2020, with a market value of USD 167.88 Million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period. Standard grade was the second-largest market in 2020, valued at USD 65.15 Million in 2020; it is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6.35%Based on application, acetylene black market is segmented into battery, tire bladder, cables, conductive plastic, silicon & rubber, printing ink, coatings, and others. Battery accounted for the largest market share of 29.12% in 2020, with a market value of USD 67.86 Million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period. Cables was the second-largest market in 2020, valued at USD 45.84 Million in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.24% Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 62.4% in 2020, with a market value of USD 145.30 Million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period. Europe was the second-largest market in 2020, valued at USD 39.87 Million in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.04%.

North America is projected to grow at the CAGR of 5.55%. China dominated the market in Asia Pacific owing to growing investment in the infrastructure and electronics industry will augment the acetylene black market revenue in the coming years. Furthermore, the expansion of tire producing plants in the region will create market opportunities for acetylene black manufacturers around the world.BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical CO., Ltd., Orion Engineered Carbons SA, IRPC Public Company Limited, Xuguang Chemical Co., Sun Petrochemicals, Hexing Chemical Industry, Vigazchemical, Jiaozuo Chengyuan New Material Co., Ltd are some of the prominent market players in the global acetylene black market.

These companies are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launch, expansion, agreement, mergers & acquisitions in the market to retain a competitive market positions in the global acetylene black market from 2018 to 2020 till date. Among the growth strategies, new product launch capture more than half of the growth strategies followed by expansion. Key Topics Covered: 1. Market Abstract 2. Market Introduction 3. Research Practice 4. Key Related Data4.1. Competitive Positioning4.1.1. Product Positioning4.1.2. Revenue Positioning4.1.3. Regional Reach Positioning4.2. Overview of Acetylene Black Market4.3. Major Investments in Last Five Years by Global Players4.4. Value Chain Analysis4.4.1. Raw Material Suppliers4.4.2. Manufactures4.4.3. Recycling4.5. Covid-19 Impact on Acetylene Black Market 5. Impact Factor Analysis5.1. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges Analysis5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Rising Product Demand for Manufacturing of Plastic Goods5.1.1.2. Rapid Growth in Rubber Industry to Propel Market Growth5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Hazardous Gas Emission During Production to Hinder Market Growth5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Rising Demand for Consumer Electronic Products is Likely to Boost Sales Opportunities in the Market5.1.3.2. Growing Use of Acetylene Black in a Numerous Industries5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Substitution With Silica in Tires5.1.4.2. Volatility in Raw Material Prices5.2. Porter's Five Force Model 6. Market Development Analysis6.1. Overview6.2. New Product Development (2015-2020)6.3. Mergers and Acquisitions (2015-2020)6.4. Expansions (2015-2020) 7. Acetylene Black Market, by Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Powder Form7.3. Granular Form 8. Acetylene Black Market, by Grade8.1. Introduction8.2. Standard Grade8.3. Specialty Grade 9. Acetylene Black Market, by Application9.1. Introduction9.2. Battery9.3. Tire Bladder9.4. Cables9.5. Conductive Plastic9.6. Silicon & Rubber9.7. Printing Ink9.8. Coatings9.9. Others 10. Acetylene Black Market, Regional Analysis10.1. Introduction

11. Company Profiles

Soltex.

Xuguang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sun Petrochemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Hexing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical

Vizag Chemical

Orion Engineered Carbons

Jiaozuo Chengyuan New Material Co. Ltd.

Irpc Public Company Limited.

BASF

