Global Access Control Market (2020 To 2025) - Rapid Urbanization In Emerging Countries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Access Control Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Card-based Readers, Biometric Readers, Electronic Locks, Controllers, Software, Services), ACaaS (Hosted, Managed, Hybrid), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global access control market size is projected to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2020 to USD 12.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2%. Factors accelerating the growth of the access control market are the increasing number of terrorist attacks and organized crimes across the world, growing awareness regarding home security systems, ongoing technological advancements and rising deployment of wireless security systems, and increasing adoption of IoT-based security systems with cloud computing platforms. Continued adoption of Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), gradual implementation of mobile-based access control, rapid urbanization in emerging countries, and global proliferation of smart cities initiatives provide lucrative opportunities to the access control market. Card-based readers are expected to lead access control hardware market during the forecast period Card-based readers are proven to be more reliable than biometric readers and electronic locks. Increasing requirement for smart and proximity cards to monitor and record employee activities is one of the factors driving the growth of the market for card-based readers. Biometric readers are rapidly gaining traction worldwide owing to the growing need for security and surveillance in the private and business sectors. The adoption of voice recognition systems in BFSI is expected to fuel the growth of the market for biometric readers in the coming years. Hosted access control as a service are expected to lead access control as a service market during the forecast period The owner of the solutions maintains different types of hosted access control as a service software; therefore, users need not pay for the maintenance of the servers. This has been the key driving factor for the growth of the market for hosted services. The ability of a third party to update access rights of the user saves the time and cost spent on monitoring and managing all access control activities. APAC to be the fastest-growing market for access control during the forecast period The growth of the access control market in APAC is attributed to rapid technological advancements, increased awareness regarding security among the masses. In the coming years, the penetration of the access control systems is expected to grow at a significant rate with the growing security concerns among public transport authorities in APAC. APAC is one of the potential markets for access control systems with the robust presence of several companies offering security solutions in the region. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Access Control Market4.2 Access Control Market, by Offering4.3 Access Control as a Service Market, by Type4.4 Access Control Market, by Vertical4.5 Access Control Market, by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Terrorist Attacks and Organized Crimes Globally5.2.1.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Home Security Systems5.2.1.3 Ongoing Technological Advancements and Increasing Deployment of Wireless Security Systems5.2.1.4 Rising Adoption of Iot-Based Security Systems With Cloud Computing Platforms5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Installation, Maintenance, and Ownership Costs of Access Control Systems5.2.2.2 Major Security and Privacy Concerns Related to Unauthorized Access and Data Breach in Access Control Environment5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Continued Adoption of Access Control as a Service (ACAAS)5.2.3.2 Gradual Implementation of Mobile-Based Access Control5.2.3.3 Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Countries5.2.3.4 Global Proliferation of Smart Cities Initiatives5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Less Awareness Among Users About Availability and Benefits of Advanced Security Solutions 6 Industry Trends6.1 Value Chain Analysis6.2 Access Control Ecosystem6.3 Key Use Cases6.3.1 Idemia Provides Access Control to Digital Garage'S New Headquarters6.3.2 Eurostar Has Enabled Biometric-Enabled Boarding for UK Passengers6.3.3 Multi-Biometric Entry/Exit Program in Uae Enables Seamless Crossings6.4 Average Selling Price6.5 Historical Five-Year Revenue Analysis6.6 Impact of Covid-19 on Access Control Market6.7 Emergence of Contactless Biometrics6.8 Use of Thermal Cameras in Access Control 7 Access Control Market, by Offering7.1 Introduction7.2 Hardware7.2.1 Biometric Readers to Witness Highest CAGR in Access Control Market, by Hardware, During Forecast Period7.2.2 Card-Based Readers7.2.2.1 Magnetic Stripe Cards and Readers7.2.2.2 Proximity Cards and Readers7.2.2.3 Smart Cards and Readers7.2.2.3.1 Contact Smart Cards7.2.2.3.2 Contactless Smart Cards7.2.3 Biometric Readers7.2.3.1 Fingerprint Recognition7.2.3.2 Palm Recognition7.2.3.3 Iris Recognition7.2.3.4 Facial Recognition7.2.3.5 Voice Recognition7.2.4 Multi-Technology Readers7.2.5 Electronic Locks7.2.5.1 Electromagnetic Locks7.2.5.2 Electric Strike Locks7.2.5.3 Smart Locks7.2.6 Controllers7.2.6.1 Serial Access Controllers7.2.6.2 Ip Access Controllers7.2.7 Others7.3 Software (Visitor Management System and Others)7.3.1 Software Offerings Expected to Record Highest CAGR from 2020 to 20257.3.2 Visitor Management System7.3.3 Others7.4 Services7.4.1 Growing Implementation of Security Solutions to Boost Demand for Installation and Integration Services7.4.2 Installation and Integration7.4.3 Support and Maintenance 8 Access Control Models8.1 Introduction8.2 Discretionary Access Control (DAC)8.3 Mandatory Access Control (MAC)8.4 Role-Based Access Control (RBAC)8.5 Rule-Based Access Control 9 Types of Access Control Systems9.1 Introduction9.2 Physical Access Control Systems9.3 Logical Access Control Systems9.4 Mobile Access Control Systems 10 Access Control as a Service Market10.1 Introduction10.2 Hosted ACAAS10.2.1 Hosted ACAAS Held Largest Market Share in 201910.3 Managed ACAAS10.3.1 Market for Managed Services Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period10.4 Hybrid ACAAS10.4.1 Market for Hybrid ACAAS is Driven by Flexibility and Scalability of These Services 11 Access Control Market, by Vertical11.1 Introduction11.2 Commercial11.2.1 Growing Need for High Security in Financial Institutions Would Foster Growth of Access Control Market for Commercial Vertical11.2.2 Enterprises and Data Centers11.2.3 Banks and Financial Institutions (BFSI)11.2.4 Hotels, Stadiums, and Amusement Parks11.2.5 Retail Stores and Malls11.3 Military and Defense11.3.1 Protection of Defense Personnel and Denial of Unauthorized Access to Physical Security Zones Are Major Applications in Military and Defense Vertical11.4 Government11.4.1 Increasing Focus of Governments on Deployment of Access Control Systems to Prevent Security Threats Would Propel Market Growth11.5 Residential11.5.1 Residential Vertical to Exhibit Highest CAGR During Forecast Period11.6 Education11.6.1 Surging Need for High Safety Creating Increased Demand for Access Control Solutions in Education Vertical11.7 Healthcare11.7.1 Healthcare is Prominent Vertical for Biometrics Access Control Solutions11.8 Manufacturing and Industrial11.8.1 Industrial Vertical is Employing Access Control Solutions to Safeguard People and Manufacturing Facilities11.9 Transportation11.9.1 Increased Implementation of Security Solutions Augments Access Control Market Growth 12 Geographic Analysis12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.3 Europe12.4 Apac12.5 Row 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Share Analysis, 201913.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 201913.3.1 Visionaries13.3.2 Innovators13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators13.3.4 Emerging Companies13.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Companies)13.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Companies)13.6 Competitive Situations and Trends13.6.1 Investments, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements13.6.2 Contracts, Expansions, and Product Launches and Developments13.6.3 Acquisitions 14 Company Profiles14.1 Key Players14.1.1 Assa Abloy14.1.2 Dormakaba Holding14.1.3 Johnson Controls14.1.4 Allegion14.1.5 Honeywell International14.1.6 Identiv14.1.7 Nedap14.1.8 Suprema Hq14.1.9 Thales Group 14.1.10 Bosch Security Systems14.2 Right to Win14.3 Other Companies14.3.1 Amag Technology, Inc.14.3.2 Axis Communications Ab14.3.3 Gunnebo Ab14.3.4 NEC Corporation14.3.5 Gallagher Group Limited14.3.6 Adman Technologies Pvt. Ltd14.3.7 Brivo, Inc.14.3.8 Salto Systems S.L.14.3.9 Idemia 14.3.10 Vanderbilt Industries 15 Appendix

