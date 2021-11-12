Global Accelerated Ventures, ACTUAL, And Bioassets Partner To Work With Enterprises To Make Total Decarbonization Possible

HIGH QUALITY, CERTIFIED CREDITS COMPLEMENT MEANINGFUL EMISSIONS REDUCTIONS FOR ENTERPRISES TO MEET THEIR NET-ZERO MANDATES

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Accelerated Ventures (GAV) and ACTUAL are partnering with Bioassets, to integrate high quality, provenanced carbon credits with an A.I. augmented ESG transformation solution for large corporate enterprises. The Bioassets solution enables enterprises to make meaningful reductions in their carbon emissions in line with COP26 net-zero pledges. GAV and ACTUAL's collaboration structures solutions which climate pledges within the framework of positive financial returns and clear ESG risk and performance metrics. Leveraging each company's unique positioning and expertise, they have created a leading partnership to make decarbonization a reality at scale.

ACTUAL provides a first-of-its-kind digital toolkit, which enables organizations to rapidly plan and take action on decarbonization. GAV's expertise is rooted in organizational transformation, conservation management, and development finance, especially in emerging markets. Together, they provide a central solution for modern enterprises to meet complex climate goals. By partnering with Bioassets, GAV and ACTUAL can provide and structure high quality carbon credits to enterprises to meet their immediate as well as strategic management objectives.

"In this rapidly transforming business landscape, rather than a piecemeal offset purchase approach, our partnership mobilizes critical skillsets and assets to help enterprises structure a holistic ESG and carbon approach," said William Byun, Senior Partner, GAV.

The partnership has also recently been engaged by one of Southeast Asia's largest natural resources conglomerates for a comprehensive review of all of their current businesses and operations in their industrial plants and agribusiness developments to seek long-term paradigm transformation pathways in an increasingly carbon critical world.

"Bioassets has a long history of producing high quality, certified offsets which meet additionality and permanence hurdles. Our offsets have helped leading companies such as banks, insurance companies and airlines and others meet their carbon offset goals. "

The partnership between GAV, ACTUAL, and Bioassets enables every company to meaningfully decarbonize. Decarbonization is one of humanity's most pressing challenges, and an incredibly complex endeavour for most enterprises with many moving parts. Enterprises need a single partner who can present an integrated plan that's solution agnostic. GAV and ACTUAL provide decarbonization plan building, change management, organizational transformation, and complete suite of ESG software tools to help enterprises get moving quickly, build momentum, and maintain progress for the decades-long journey of reducing emissions in the real world. The Bioassets partnerships enables high quality offsetting of remaining emissions in cases where emissions reductions are not yet possible due to technological or other constraints.

"ACTUAL's software has enabled global, nation-scale projects to get moving quickly, allowing organizations to rapidly plan scenarios and visualize pathways forward for the first time with positive impact at scale. Organizational carbon transformation is critical to meet the ambitious Net-Zero commitments announced during COP26, and we are proud to partner with Bioassets alongside GAV to help enterprises meet the ambition," said Karthik Balakrishnan, Ph.D., co-founder and President, ACTUAL.

The partnership has officially launched and enterprises interested in working with them can contact ACTUAL's President and Co-Founder Karthik Balakrishnan for more information.

Media Contact Karthik Balakrishnan k@actualhq.com

Bioassets Bioassets was founded in 2000 and is one of Brazil's leading social enterprises involved in carbon credits generation through the development of projects in forest conservation and renewable energy, including having pioneered Brazil's first REDD+ credits in the Amazon.

https://bioassets.com.br/

Global Accelerated Ventures (GAV) GAV partners with the world's leading research universities to accelerate the development and commercialization of R&D in sustainability and conservation as well as engage in organizational change management related to such technological adoption.

https://gaventures.co/

ACTUALThe ACTUAL platform empowers leaders across industries to act on their ESG goals and set a path towards real change through a first-of-its-kind digital toolkit.

https://www.actualhq.com/

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-accelerated-ventures-actual-and-bioassets-partner-to-work-with-enterprises-to-make-total-decarbonization-possible-301422836.html

SOURCE Actual Systems Inc.