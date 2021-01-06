Global Abrasive Blasting Nozzle (Venturi, Straight Bore, Wide Throat) Market Report 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Abrasive Blasting Nozzle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Nozzle Type (Venturi Nozzle, Straight Bore Nozzle, Wide Throat Nozzle), by Material, by Bore Size, by End Use, by Region, and Segment...

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Abrasive Blasting Nozzle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Nozzle Type (Venturi Nozzle, Straight Bore Nozzle, Wide Throat Nozzle), by Material, by Bore Size, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global abrasive blasting nozzle market size is anticipated to reach USD 267.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The increasing adoption of abrasive blasting machines for cleaning, repairing, and surface finishing, among other applications, is expected to drive the market growth. Construction projects being aggressively pursued, particularly in developing economies, such as India and Brazil, are also expected to contribute to the growth.

Additionally, the key companies are developing nozzles that reduce the lifetime healthcare costs, OSHA noise citations, incidents of worker hearing damage, and enhance workplace productivity. Vendors are particularly focusing on using advanced materials to develop light-weight nozzles as part of the efforts to reduce the overall operator fatigue and enhance workplace productivity. Vendors are also employing proprietary technologies to reduce the exit velocity while effectively maintaining the particle velocity, thereby reducing the noise levels at the source without compromising with productivity.

Abrasive blasting nozzles are being used for diverse applications as different types, such as venturi nozzles that offer high abrasive velocity, angled nozzles that are ideal for compact spaces, and straight bore nozzles that are suitable for close-range spot blasting, are introduced in the market.

The ability to blast nozzles to ensure consistent surface finishing is expected to open significant opportunities in the market over the forecast period. For instance, blasting nozzles are increasingly being used for sandblasting operations on automobiles to strip-off paint, rust, grease, and oil.

Abrasive Blasting Nozzle Market Report Highlights

The carbide tip segment accounted for the largest share of approximately 57% in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period

The marine segment emerged as the highest revenue-generating segment in 2019 and was valued at approximately USD 64 million

Harder materials offer better wear resistance but incur high replacement costs and are susceptible to cracks under rough handling

Distributors and suppliers are offering a myriad of abrasive blasting nozzles at competitive prices and are also guaranteeing efficient delivery

End users are making buying decisions on the basis of the shape, orifice, abrasive velocity, and material of the nozzle as well as the blasting surface

The popularity of nozzles complying with the ISO and OSHA, among other standards and codes, is increasing

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope1.2 Market Definitions1.3 Information Procurement1.4 Information Analysis1.5 Market Formulation and Data Visualization1.6 Data Validation and Publishing Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Market Outlook2.2 Segmental Outlook Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Price Point/Pricing Analysis as a Function of Nozzle Type3.1.1 Venturi nozzle3.1.2 Straight bore nozzle3.1.3 Wide throat nozzle3.1.4 Other types of nozzles3.2 Price Point/Pricing Analysis as a Function of Nozzle Material3.2.1 Carbide tips3.2.1.1 Tungsten carbide3.2.1.2 Boron carbide3.2.1.3 Silicon carbide3.2.2 Ceramic tips3.2.3 Steel tips3.3 End-use Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping3.4 An Overview on the Emergence of High-Efficiency, Low Noise Nozzles and their Potential Impact on Overall Sales3.5 Competitive Pricing Analysis for High-Efficiency, Low Noise Nozzles3.6 Competition Analysis - Porter's Five Forces3.7 Value Chain Analysis Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape4.1 Key Company Categorization4.2 Company Profiles Chapter 5 Nozzle Type Estimates and Trend Analysis5.1 Market Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)5.2 Nozzle Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Thousand USD)5.3 Venturi Nozzle5.4 Straight Bore Nozzle5.5 Wide Throat Nozzle5.6 Others Chapter 6 Material Estimates and Trend Analysis6.1 Market Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)6.2 Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Thousand USD)6.3 Carbide Tips6.3.2 Tungsten carbide6.3.3 Boron carbide6.3.4 Silicon carbide6.4 Ceramic Tips6.5 Steel Tips Chapter 7 End-Use Estimates and Trend Analysis7.1 Market Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)7.2 End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Thousand USD)7.3 Automotive7.4 Construction7.5 Marine (Shipyard)7.6 Others Chapter 8 Bore Size Estimates and Trend Analysis8.1 Market Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)8.2 Bore Size Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Thousand USD)8.3 5/16 Inch8.4 3/8 Inch8.5 7/16 Inch8.6 Others Chapter 9 Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis Companies Mentioned

