Global $900 Billion Extended Reality (XR) Markets To 2026

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extended Reality (XR) Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), Device Type (Mobile, Personal Computer), User (Single-User, Multi-User), Application (AR, VR, MR), Delivery Model, Industry and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Extended Reality (XR) Market size is projected to reach USD 905.71 Bn by 2027, from USD 26.05 Bn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 66.02% during 2021-2027.

The Extended Reality (XR) Market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by component, by type, by delivery model, by end user, by Application, by Industry. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing application market segments.

It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field. Extended Reality (XR) Market Scope and Market SizeExtended Reality (XR) Market is segmented by component, by type, by delivery model, by end user, by Application, by Industry. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Extended Reality (XR) Market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.The research covers the current and historic Extended Reality (XR) Market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Qualcomm Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation HP Reveal, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Accenture, Agile Lens, Tata Exlsi ,Fujitsu Ltd, among others.

Reason to purchase this Extended Reality (XR) Market Report:

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global Extended Reality (XR) Market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and Extended Reality (XR) Market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels that are driving the global Extended Reality (XR) Market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global Extended Reality (XR) Market.

Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top Extended Reality (XR) Market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.

Key Topics Covered: 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2. INTRODUCTION2.1. Key Takeaways2.2. Report Description 2.3. Market Scope & Definition2.4. Stakeholders2.5. Research Methodology 3. MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Industry Segmentation3.2. Market Trends Analysis3.3. Major Funding & Investments3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.2. Restraints3.4.3. Opportunities3.5. Value Chain Analysis3.6. Pricing Analysis 4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET 5. EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET, BY COMPONENT5.1. Introduction5.2. Hardware5.3. Software5.4. Services 6. EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE6.1. Introduction6.2. Mobile6.3. PC6.4. Headset 7. EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET, BY USER7.1. Introduction7.2. Single-User7.3. Multi-User 8. EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET, BY DELIVERY MODEL8.1. Introduction8.2. Consumer engagement8.3. Business engagement 9. EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET, BY APPLICATION9.1. Introduction9.2. AR9.3. VR9.4. MR 10. EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET, BY INDUSTRY10.1. Retail10.2. Education10.3. Industrial & manufacturing10.4. Healthcare10.5. Media & entertainment10.6. Gaming10.7. Aerospace & defense10.8. Others 11. EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY11.1. North America11.1.1. U.S.11.1.2. Canada11.2. Europe11.2.1. Germany11.2.2. U.K.11.2.3. France11.2.4. Rest of Europe11.3. Asia Pacific11.3.1. China11.3.2. Japan11.3.3. India11.3.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific11.4. Rest of the World11.4.1. Middle East11.4.2. Africa 12. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS12.1. Introduction12.2. Top Companies Ranking12.3. Market Share Analysis12.4. Recent Developments12.4.1. New Product Launch12.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions12.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements12.4.4. Rewards & Recognition 13. COMPANY PROFILES13.1. Qualcomm Incorporated13.2. NVIDIA Corporation 13.3. HP Reveal 13.4. Intel Corporation13.5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.13.6. Microsoft Corporation13.7. Accenture 13.8. Agile Lens 13.9. Tata Exlsi 13.10. Fujitsu Ltd.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9flbhw

