Global $9 Billion Automated Guided Vehicles Market Forecast To 2028: Major Players Are Balyo; Bastian Solutions; Daifuku; Dematic; Hyster-Yale; SSI SCHAEFER; Konecranes; Kuka And Lodamaster

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Guided Vehicles Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Type, Vehicle Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Guided Vehicles Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Type, Vehicle Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated guided vehicles (AGV) market was valued at US$ 3,310.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 9,077.3 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.59% during 2021-2028.The adoption of automated guided vehicle (AGVs) has increased drastically as they are effective and reliable solutions for material handling, which, in turn, increases the production capacity of the industry. These material handling solutions reduce physical damages to goods and boost the efficiency of operations.

The overall need for high efficiency in the automotive, healthcare, e-commerce, and food & beverage industries propels the demand for automated material handling. It has enabled the industries to have connected factories with big data and machine learning, resulting in increased automation in the industries.

The AGV-enabled automation in industrial facilities can help meet the requirements related to material handling capacity and reduced production time. Moreover, this automation facilitates improved labor management, enhanced safety, high production volumes, and increased accuracy and repeatability by enhancing quality control with flexible manufacturing processes. AGVs enable just-in-time (JIT) delivery of raw material, computerized control of received assembled parts, and tracking of shipped articles. At present, the automotive industries are rapidly adopting automation and AGVs, especially in their production floors.

For instance, in Martorell, Spain, the SEAT plant is moving toward digital and smart factory, with which the manufacturers are adopting AGVs with SLAM navigation, 4G connection, and induction battery charging. Till date, the facility adopted eight AGVs for outdoor operation and has over 200 AGVs that deliver parts inside the assembly workshops at the Martorell and Barcelona factories. Thus, growing demand for automation in material handling across industries is likely to increase the adoption of automated guided vehicles during the forecast period.According to latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are among the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak. The crisis is hindering the industries worldwide and the global economy is also witnessing a downturn. Due to lockdown, the production volume is decreasing for many sectors. Thus, decline in the operations of industries is restraining the development of AGV technologies and systems.

A few major players operating in the market are Balyo SA; Bastian Solutions, Inc.; Daifuku Co., Ltd.; Dematic Group; Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.; SSI SCHAEFER Group; Konecranes Oyj; Kuka AG; and Lodamaster Group. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Automated Guided Vehicles Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Global Automated Guided Vehicles - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Automated Guided Vehicles Market- Industry Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Growing Demand for Automation in Material Handling Across Industries5.1.2 Increasing Demand for AGVs in E-commerce5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 High Installation, Maintenance, and Switching Costs5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Incorporation of Industry 4.05.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Growing Strategic Activities5.5 Impact analysis 6. Automated Guided Vehicles Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market Overview6.2 Automated Guided Vehicles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning 7. Automated Guided Vehicles Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - Technology7.1 Overview7.2 Automated Guided Vehicles Market, by Technology, 2020 & 2028 (% Share)7.3 Wired Navigation7.4 Guide Tape Navigation7.5 Laser Target Navigation7.6 Magnetic Navigation 8. Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - Type8.1 Overview8.2 Automated Guided Vehicles Market, by Type, 2020 & 2028 (% Share)8.3 Standard8.4 Hybrid8.5 Compact 9. Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - Vehicle Type9.1 Overview9.2 Automated Guided Vehicles Market, by Vehicle Type, 2020 & 2028 (% Share)9.3 Pallet Trucks9.4 Unit Load Carriers9.5 Driverless Trains9.6 Forklift Trucks 10. Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - End User10.1 Overview10.2 Automated Guided Vehicles Market, by End User, 2020 & 2028 (% Share)10.3 General Manufacturing10.4 Food and Beverage10.5 Aerospace10.6 Retail10.7 Healthcare10.8 Logistics10.9 Automotive 11. Automated Guided Vehicles Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 Geographical Analysis 12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market 13. Industry Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Initiative13.3 New Product Development 14. Company Profiles

Balyo SA

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic Group

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

SSI SCHAEFER Group

Konecranes Oyj

Kuka AG

Lodamaster Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uheex0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-9-billion-automated-guided-vehicles-market-forecast-to-2028-major-players-are-balyo-bastian-solutions-daifuku-dematic-hyster-yale-ssi-schaefer-konecranes-kuka-and-lodamaster-301281173.html

SOURCE Research and Markets