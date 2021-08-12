Global $9.9 Billion Remdesivir Markets, 2021-2026 With 2020 As The Base Year - Focus On SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), MERS-CoV, Ebola, SARS-CoV

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Remdesivir Market, By Dosage Form (Lyophilized Solution, Frozen Solution), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Inhalation), By Patient Age, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region,...

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Remdesivir Market, By Dosage Form (Lyophilized Solution, Frozen Solution), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Inhalation), By Patient Age, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026"

The Global Remdesivir Market is expected to reach USD9913.38 million by 2026.

Remdesivir, a drug originally developed by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the treatment of Ebola, is an antiviral medication belonging to the drug class of protease inhibitors.

Remdesivir is a nucleotide analog particularly of adenosine, which shuts down the viral replication process by inhibiting the activity of an important viral enzyme RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. The drug basically causes mutation in viral genome and blocks polymerase enzymes function, which brings about premature termination of viral replication.

The Global Remdesivir Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic across different parts of the globe. Remdesivir has been found to be effective in treating novel coronavirus disease patients across different parts of the globe. The Chinese have also been using the drug on compassionate use basis.

Additionally, the drug was also used on the very first COVID-19 patient in the US, a young man in Snohomish country in Washington. He was given the drug when his condition worsened, and signs of improvement were observed on the very next day in his condition after the drug administration.

Promising results were also observed in Japan on 14 patients. After such cases and evidences, the US Food and Drug Administration granted approval to Remdesivir in Oct 2020 and the world is hoping that it will emerge out as a successful coronavirus treatment in coming years as well.

The Global Remdesivir Market is segmented based on dosage form, route of administration, patient age, distribution channel, application, company, and region. Based on dosage form, the market can be categorized into frozen solution, and lyophilized solution. The lyophilized segment is expected to hold significant market share on account of their longer shelf life. Additionally, they are cost effective, safe and an effective way to deliver medication.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the overall remdesivir market owing to increasing number of COVID-19 patients and huge number of hospitalization cases along with increasing demand for remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

Major players operating in the Global Remdesivir Market include

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Cipla Ltd.

Hetero Labs Ltd.

Meda Pharma SA (VIATRIS Pharmaceuticals Ltd.)

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Eva Pharma Ltd.

Ferozsons Laboratories

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Global Remdesivir Market, By Dosage Form:

Lyophilized Solution

Frozen Solution

Global Remdesivir Market, By Route of Administration:

Intravenous

Inhalation

Global Remdesivir Market, By Patient Age:

Geriatric

Adult

Pediatric

Global Remdesivir Market, By Application:

SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

MERS-CoV

Ebola

SARS-CoV

Global Remdesivir Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Clinics

Drug Stores and Pharmacies

Global Remdesivir Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& Iran

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

