Global $9.78 Bn Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market Outlook, 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Products (Nerve Conduits, Nerve Wraps, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation, TENS, TMS), Application (Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting, Stem Cell Therapy) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nerve repair and regeneration market is projected to reach USD 9,781.2 million by 2025 from USD 6,339.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1%

The growth in this market is driven by a high incidence of nerve injuries, a growing prevalence of neurological disorders, an increasing geriatric population, and rising government support for neurologic disorder research. The biomaterial as a segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the nerve repair and regenerations market is segmented into neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices and biomaterials. The biomaterials segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the high incidence of nerve injuries. Rising government support for neurologic disorders is also one of the major factors to drive the growth of the biomaterials market globally. The internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation segment is accounted for the largest share during the analysis period.

Based on the neurostimulation and neuromodulation application, the nerve repair and regeneration market is segmented the neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices market is segmented into internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation applications and external neurostimulation and neuromodulation applications. The internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation segment is accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of neurological disorders across the globe. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period.

In this report, the nerve repair and regeneration market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Economic growth in the countries of this region, large population base, rising prevalence of neurologic diseases, rising standard of living, growing demand for quality medical care, and increasing healthcare spending will drive the market in the region over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market Overview4.2 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 High Incidence of Nerve Injuries5.2.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Neurological Disorders5.2.1.3 Rising Government Support for Neurologic Disorder Research5.2.2 Opportunities5.2.2.1 Emerging Markets5.2.2.2 Potential of Stem Cell Therapy in Nerve Repair and Regeneration5.2.2.3 Rising Research in the Field of Neurology5.2.3 Challenges5.2.3.1 Donor-Site Morbidity5.2.3.2 Difficulties in Treating Large Nerve Gaps5.2.3.3 Stringent Regulatory Frameworks and Time-Consuming Approval Processes5.2.3.4 Greater Preference for Drug Therapies Over Nerve Repair and Regeneration Products5.2.3.5 Dearth of Trained Professionals5.2.3.6 Product Recalls5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market 6 Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices6.3 Biomaterials 7 Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Applications7.3 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Biomaterials Market, by Application 8 Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, by Region8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.3 Europe8.4 Asia-Pacific8.5 Rest of the World (Row) 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview9.2 Market Share Analysis, 20199.3 Competitive Scenario9.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals9.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers, and Agreements9.3.3 Expansions9.3.4 Acquisitions9.3.5 Other Developments9.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)9.4.1 Visionary Leaders9.4.2 Innovators9.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators9.4.4 Emerging Companies 10 Company Profiles10.1 Medtronic, plc10.2 Boston Scientific Corporation10.3 Abbott Laboratories10.4 Axogen, Inc.10.5 Baxter International, Inc.10.6 Livanova, plc10.7 Integra Lifesciences10.8 Polyganics10.9 Neuropace, Inc.10.10 Soterix Medical, Inc.10.11 Nevro Corp.10.12 Synapse Biomedical, Inc.10.13 Aleva Neurotherapeutics10.14 Collagen Matrix, Inc.10.15 Kerimedical10.16 Biowave Corporation10.17 Neurosigma10.18 Neuronetics, Inc.10.19 TVNS Technologies GmbH10.20 Gimer Medical

