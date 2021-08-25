Global $9.68 Bn Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cervical cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow from $7.227 billion in 2020 to $7.663 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The market is expected to reach $9.687 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.Major players in the cervical cancer diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Zilico, and Guided Therapeutics.The cervical cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of cervical cancer diagnostic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce cervical cancer diagnostics devices. Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in cells of the cervix. These devices are used for the diagnosis of cervical cancer.The increased adoption of HPV home testing kits is expected to be the new trend in the market. The home-based HPV testing kits help women in collecting samples and getting the results conveniently on their own without going to the lab for screening. Therefore, companies are focusing on providing convenience to patients. The rising adoption of cervical cancer diagnostic tests for the early detection of cervical cancer is expected to drive the market for cervical cancer diagnostics. Increasing awareness among women about cervical cancer along with the emphasis by worldwide cancer organizations and governments on early testing for detecting cervical cancer and preventing it contributes to the growth of the market. The rising adoption of cervical cancer diagnostic tests and emphasis on early diagnosis propels the market.The increased use of HPV vaccination is anticipated to hinder the cervical cancer diagnostics market. According to the World Health Organization, the 2 HPV types (16 and 18) cause 70% of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions, thereby giving human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is effectively reducing the numbers of cervical pre-cancerous lesions that may develop into cervical cancers. The increased use of HPV vaccination is predicted to hinder the cervical cancer diagnostics market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Characteristics 3. Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Cervical Cancer Diagnostics 5. Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on The Market 5.2. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation6.1. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By Diagnostic Test, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Pap Smear Test

HPV Test

Colposcopy

Biopsy and Endocervical Curettage

Other Diagnostic Tests

6.2. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centres

Diagnostic Centres

6.3. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Below 21

Age between 21 to 29

Age between 30 to 65

Above 65

7. Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

