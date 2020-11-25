Global $9.6 Billion Potato Starch Market To 2026 With Cargill, Ingredion, Archer Daniels Midland And Tate & Lyle Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potato Starch Market, Volume & Global Forecast, by Products (Modified Starch, Native Starch, Sweeteners), Region, Applications, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Potato Starch Market is expected to exceed US$ 9.6 Billion by 2026.Starch is extracted from surplus potato, cull potatoes, as well as waste from potato processing. In recent years, the trend of organic product, ready to eat food and rising consumption of convenience food across the globe one of the most important factors propelling the growth in potato starch market. The rising global disposable per capita income and increasing middle-class populations are an impetus to grow this market. China, India, Russia, the United States and Europe were the significant potatoes growers in 2019. Sweetener (Starch Sugars) dominates the global Potato starch market share, accounting for more than one third and rest are captured by modified starch and native starch in the year 2019. Globally by Industry type, Confectionery & Drinks clearly dominated in the potato starch market worldwide, followed by Processed Food, Corrugating & Paper Making, Feed, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, and Non-food.The Asian market is expected to hold significant market share in the forecast period due to the popularity of ready to cook products and the rising interest in trying western cuisines. Europe drives the global Potato starch market. Europe is followed by Asia-Pacific, Americas and Rest of the world in the global Potato starch market share for the same year. Jan 2018, Cargill and AKV Langholt AmbA together invested more than US$ 22.5 Million in newly potato starch production unit in Denmark. In 2019, Global giant Ingredion acquired Western Polymer. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges 5. Global - Potato Starch Market & Volume5.1 Potato Starch Market5.1.1 Native Starch5.1.2 Modified Starch5.1.3 Sweeteners5.2 Potato Starch Volume5.2.1 Native Starch5.2.2 Modified Starch5.2.3 Sweeteners 6. Market Share - Global Potato Starch6.1 By Product6.2 By Region 7. Regional - Potato Starch Market Share7.1 Native Starch7.2 Modified Starch7.3 Sweeteners 8. Industry - Potato Starch Market Share 9. Americas - Potato Starch Market & Volume 10. Europe - Potato Starch Market & Volume 11. Asia-Pacific - Potato Starch Market & Volume 12. Rest of World - Potato Starch Market & Volume 13. Industry - Potato Starch Market & Volume13.1 Potato Starch Market13.1.1 Confectionery and Drinks13.1.2 Processed Food13.1.3 Corrugating and Paper Making13.1.4 Feed13.1.5 Pharma and Chemicals13.1.6 Other Non-Food13.2 Potato Starch Volume13.2.1 Confectionery and Drinks13.2.2 Processed Food13.2.3 Corrugating and Paper Making13.2.4 Feed13.2.5 Pharma and Chemicals13.2.6 Other Non-Food 14. Industry Consumption - Potato Starch Volume (in Tonnes)14.1 Confectionery and Drinks14.2 Processed Food14.3 Corrugating and Paper Making14.4 Feed14.5 Pharma and Chemicals14.6 Other Non-Food 15. Processing Process15.1 Starch Value Chain15.2 Potato Starch Production Process15.2.1 Corn Starch Process Description 16. Company Analysis16.1 Overview16.2 Recent Developments16.3 Revenue

