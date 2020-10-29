Global $884 Mn Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market, 2020-2030: Product Analysis, Regulatory Scenario, Key Enabling Technologies, Patent Analysis

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of next-generation surgical robotics was valued at $10.9 million in 2019. The global next-generation surgical robotics market is expected to grow at a robust rate. It is anticipated to reach $884.5 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 44.6% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

The market contributors for next-generation surgical robotics predominantly prefer synergistic activities, such as partnerships and collaborations, to strengthen their product development and commercialization processes. Moreover, many key players are collaborating with academic research institutes to gain expertise in the technology. The global next-generation surgical robotics market specific to the application (general surgery) is anticipated to witness a notable CAGR of 52.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2030. This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global next-generation surgical robotics market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims to answer various aspects of the tissue imaging market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that will shape the future trajectory of market expansion.Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report illustrates the competitive nature of the global market. It enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities such as business portfolio expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the service sales, and manufacturers and trend analysis by segments, such as technology, product type, application, and region.This report is a meticulous compilation of research on ten players in the market ecosystem. It draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of the leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles ten companies, including key players, i.e., Activ Surgical, Inc., AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd., Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (Siemens Healthineers AG), Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd., Microbot Medical, Inc., PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, Vicarious Surgical Inc., Virtual Incision Corporation, and Virtuoso Surgical, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Technology Definition

2 Scope of Research Study

3 Research Methodology

4 Industry Analysis4.1 Global Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market Overview4.2 Product Analysis4.3 Regulatory Scenario4.3.1 U.S.4.3.2 Europe4.3.2.1 Impact of the EU's Medical Device Regulations (MDR)4.3.2.1.1 Expansion of Product Scope4.3.2.1.2 Reclassification of Medical Devices as per Associated Risk, Contact Duration, and Invasiveness4.3.2.1.3 More Supportive Clinical Investigations for Class III and Implantable Medical Devices4.3.2.1.4 Dedicated Personal for MDR Compliance4.3.2.1.5 More Emphasis on Post-Market Surveillance4.3.2.1.6 Requirement of Common Specifications4.3.2.1.7 Implementation of a Unique Device Identification (UDI) Mechanism4.3.3 Japan4.3.4 China4.4 Key Enabling Technologies4.4.1 Haptics: Re-Establishing the Lost Connect Between Surgeon and Patient4.4.2 Artificial Intelligence: A Technological Paradigms in Surgical Robotics4.5 Case Studies of Few Novel Concepts4.6 Patent Analysis4.6.1 Patent Filing Trend4.6.2 Patent Filing Trend, by Technology4.6.3 Patent Filing Trend, by Country4.6.4 CPC Codes4.6.5 Patent Landscape - Miniaturized Surgical Robotics4.6.6 Patent Landscape - Autonomous Surgical Robotics4.6.7 Patent Landscape - Teleoperated Surgical Robotics4.6.8 Key Innovative Patents

5 Competitive Landscape5.1 Key Developments and Strategies5.1.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions Activities5.1.2 Funding Activities5.1.3 Regulatory and Legal5.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions5.1.5 New Offerings5.2 Market Share Analysis5.3 Growth Share Analysis

6 Global Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market Scenario6.1 Limitations and Assumptions6.2 Key Findings6.3 Potential Opportunities6.3.1 Development of Low-Cost Next-Generation Surgical Systems6.3.2 Development of Surgical Simulators for Training6.4 Market Dynamics6.4.1 Overview6.4.2 Impact Analysis6.4.3 Market Drivers6.4.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Inciting the Use of Robotic-Assisted Surgeries6.4.3.2 Elevating Elderly Population: A Shifting Trend Toward More Minimally Invasive Surgeries6.4.3.3 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries Expected to Increase Uptake of Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Technologies6.4.3.4 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Signifies the Need for Next-Generation Surgical Robotics6.4.3.5 Low Cost of Next-Generation Surgical Robotic Platforms6.4.4 Market Restraints6.4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals6.4.4.2 Restrictive Reimbursement Framework

7 Global Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market (by Technology), 2019-20307.1 Market Overview7.2 Miniaturized Surgical Robotics7.3 Autonomous Surgical Robotics7.4 Teleoperated Surgical Robotics

8 Global Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market (by Application), 2019-20308.1 Market Overview8.2 General Surgery8.3 Urology Surgery8.4 Aesthetic Surgery8.5 Cardiology Surgery8.6 Gynecology Surgery8.7 Neurology Surgery

9 Global Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market (by Region), 2019-2030

10 Company Profiles10.1 Company Overview10.2 Role of the Company in the Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market10.3 Product Roadmap10.4 Revenue Estimation10.5 SWOT Analysis

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc.

Activ Surgical, Inc.

CMR Surgical Limited

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (Siemens Healthineers AG)

Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd.

Microbot Medical, Inc.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

Vicarious Surgical, Inc.

Virtual Incision Corporation

Virtuoso Surgical, Inc.

