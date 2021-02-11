Global $8.75 Billion Home Fragrance Market Insights & Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Fragrance Market (Scented Candles, Room Sprays & Reed Diffusers): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Fragrance Market (Scented Candles, Room Sprays & Reed Diffusers): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home fragrance market is forecasted to reach US$8.75 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.29% for the period spanning 2021-2025. The factors such as rapid urbanization, improving consumer confidence index, escalating construction expenditure, accelerating e-commerce channels and rising adoption of aromatherapy candles are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by high competitive pressure and retail consolidations. Few notable trends include rising product launch, technological innovations in diffusers and high preference for personalized scented candles. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market.

The home market comprises three main segments namely scented candles, reed diffusers and room sprays. High preference of customised scented candles in developing economies has helped scented candles to remain at top position amongst all the segments in 2020.

The fastest growing regional market is North America owing to growing penetration of fragrance-based companies, increasing urban population, rising adoption of room sprays in hotels & resorts and increasing demand for scented candles & reed diffusers in spiritual practices. The U.S. and China are the two largest market and are already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global home fragrance market, segmented into scented candles, room sprays and reed diffusers.

The major regional markets ( North America , Asia-Pacific and Europe ) have been analysed, along with country coverage of US, China , India , UK, France and Germany .

, and ) have been analysed, along with country coverage of US, , , UK, France and . The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (The Procter & Gamble Company, 3M Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., NEST Fragrances, LLC and Seda France ) are also presented in detail.

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Classification1.3 Distribution Channels

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Introduction2.2 Market Changes

3. Global Home Fragrance Market Analysis3.1 Global Home Fragrance Market Value3.2 Global Home Fragrance Market Value Forecast3.3 Global Home Fragrance Market Value by Segments3.3.1 Global Scented Candles Market Value3.3.2 Global Scented Candles Market Value Forecast3.3.3 Global Room Sprays Market Value3.3.4 Global Room Sprays Market Value Forecast3.3.5 Global Reed Diffusers Market Value3.3.6 Global Reed Diffusers Market Value Forecast3.4 Global Home Fragrance Market Value by Distribution Channels3.5 Global Home Fragrance Market Value by Region

4. Regional Home Fragrance Market Analysis4.1 North America4.1.1 North America Home Fragrance Market Value4.1.2 North America Home Fragrance Market Value Forecast4.1.3 North America Home Fragrance Market Value by Country4.1.4 The U.S. Home Fragrance Market Value4.1.5 The U.S. Home Fragrance Market Value Forecast4.2 Asia-Pacific4.3 Europe

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization5.1.2 Improving Consumer Confidence Index5.1.3 Escalating Construction Expenditure5.1.4 Accelerating E-Commerce Channels5.1.5 Rising Adoption of Aromatherapy Candles5.2 Key Trends and Developments5.2.1 Rising Product Launch5.2.2 Technological Innovations in Diffusers5.2.3 High Preference for Personalized Scented Candles5.3 Challenges5.3.1 High Competitive Pressure5.3.2 Retail Consolidations

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Home Fragrance Market6.1.1 Key Players - Revenues Comparison6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

7. Company Profiles7.1 Business Overview7.2 Financial Overview7.3 Business Strategies

