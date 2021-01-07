Global $8.73 Billion Agriculture Tires Market Outlook To 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Tires - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Agriculture Tires market accounted for $5.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing agricultural activities, growing mechanization in agriculture, and rising population. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw material is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.Tires are the components of a vehicle which comes in direct contact with the road. Agriculture tires are found in tractors, harvesters and so on which are used in various agricultural activities. They range in functionality and have specific roles for a variety of jobs.By type, the replacement/aftermarket tires segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the requirement for periodic replacement coupled with the cost-effectiveness of such tires. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the availability of raw material, cheap labour, and high domestic demand. What the Report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology2.5 Research Sources 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Application Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets 3.8 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Construction Type5.1 Introduction 5.2 Radial Agriculture Tires5.3 Bias (Crossply) Agriculture Tires 6 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Placement6.1 Introduction 6.2 Front Tires 6.3 Rear Tires 7 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Equipment Horsepower7.1 Introduction 7.2 81-200 HP 7.3 0-80 HP 8 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Type8.1 Introduction 8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)/Original Equipment Tires 8.3 Replacement/Aftermarket Tires 9 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Application9.1 Introduction 9.2 Trailers 9.3 Irrigation 9.4 Self-Propelled Sprayers9.5 Loaders 9.6 Combine Harvester 9.7 Attachments/Implements9.8 Compact Line 9.9 Other Applications 9.9.1 Free Rolling9.9.2 Tractor Pulling9.9.3 Forestry 9.9.4 Row-crop 9.9.5 Floatation 10 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction 10.2 North America 10.2.1 US 10.2.2 Canada 10.2.3 Mexico 10.3 Europe 10.3.1 Germany 10.3.2 UK 10.3.3 Italy 10.3.4 France 10.3.5 Spain 10.3.6 Rest of Europe10.4 Asia Pacific 10.4.1 Japan 10.4.2 China 10.4.3 India 10.4.4 Australia 10.4.5 New Zealand10.4.6 South Korea10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific10.5 South America 10.5.1 Argentina10.5.2 Brazil 10.5.3 Chile 10.5.4 Rest of South America 10.6 Middle East & Africa10.6.1 Saudi Arabia10.6.2 UAE 10.6.3 Qatar 10.6.4 South Africa10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Developments11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers11.3 New Product Launch11.4 Expansions 11.5 Other Key Strategies 12 Company Profiling12.1 Trelleborg Wheel Systems S.p.A. 12.2 Titan International, Inc.12.3 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. 12.4 Mitas 12.5 MICHELIN 12.6 Continental AG 12.7 China National Rubber Tire Co. 12.8 Bridgestone Corporation12.9 Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT) 12.10 Pirelli & C. S.p.A. 12.11 Carlisle Companies Incorp.12.12 McCreary Tire and Rubber Co.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uloitj

