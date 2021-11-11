Global $8.35 Billion Cleanroom Technology Markets To 2028: Escalating Demand In Developing Economies & Application Of Artificial Intelligence In Cleanrooms Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cleanroom Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Construction Type, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cleanroom technology market is expected to reach US$ 8,356.97 million by 2028 from US$ 5,233.63 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

A few factors such as increasing adoption in the biopharmaceuticals industry and technological advancements in cleanrooms are driving the growth of the market. However, the complexity and high costs associated with cleanrooms are hindering the market growth.Cleanroom is controlled environment that has a low level of pollutants such as air-borne microbes and particles, dust, aerosols, which contaminate the surrounding area. Industries use cleanroom technology to avoid the adverse effects that can be caused by the air pollutants and small particles in the product manufacturing process.Governments and private organizations have pumped funds to support research for niche healthcare products. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure is another factor boosting the growth of the cleanroom technology market.

As per the report of the National Health Service (NHS), per capita health expenditure on health research, medical services, and central & other health services in England was increased to US$ 2,800 in 2016 from about US$ 2,500 in 2012. Moreover. continuous developments in the research in the country would drive the market growth during the forecast period.Besides, the pharmaceutical industry in Italy has grown dramatically in the past seven years. The export of pharmaceutical products from 2010 to 2017 has grown at a rate of 26% per year. The industry in the country is significantly driven by the investments in the innovation of the supply chain. In 2019, the pharmaceutical sector increased a production value of over €34 billion, growing progressively in recent years. Type Insights

Based on type, the global cleanroom technology market is bifurcated into equipment and consumable. In 2020, the consumable segment held a larger share of the market. However, the same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.

Cleanroom consumables are witnessing rise in demand for manufacturing quality products. Product manufacturing industries often face contaminations in machinery, product flow, raw material, and personnel. Cleanroom technology helps in protecting the manufacturing processes and final products from contamination. Construction Type Insights

Based on construction type, the cleanroom technology market is segmented into standard cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and pass-through cabinets. The standard cleanrooms segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period as the Hardwall cleanrooms hold higher pressure differentials than softwall cleanrooms to prevent particulate intrusion.

Hardwalls are built with permanent infrastructure, services, and fabric. A hardwall cleanroom provides the highest level of control, particularly when built with a recirculating air system rather than a single-pass system. In October 2019, Helvoet increased its cleanroom capacity in the Netherlands by installing new hardwall ISO 7 for its diagnostics customers. End User InsightsBased on end user, the cleanroom technology market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and others. The pharmaceutical industry segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to dominate the market by 2028.

The pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period due to the presence of many biopharmaceutical companies, which leads to the high production of pharmaceutical products worldwide. Cleanroom technology is crucial for manufacturing sterile pharmaceutical products as it ensures the prevention of product contamination and operator's safety when handling highly potent drug substances. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Cleanroom Technology Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Experts Opinion 5. Cleanroom Technology Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Adoption in Biopharmaceuticals Industry5.1.2 Technological Advancements in Cleanrooms5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Complexity and High Costs Associated with Cleanrooms5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Escalating Demand in Developing Economies5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Application of Artificial Intelligence in Cleanrooms5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Cleanroom Technology Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Cleanroom Technology Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Cleanroom Technology Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Cleanroom Technology Market Analysis - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Cleanroom Technology Market Revenue Share, by Type (2021 and 2028)7.3 Equipment7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Equipment: Cleanroom Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.3.2.1 Cleanroom Air Showers7.3.2.2 HVAC Systems7.3.2.3 High Efficiency Filters7.3.2.4 Fan Filter Units7.3.2.5 Laminar Air Flow Systems7.3.2.6 Desiccator Cabinets7.4 Consumable7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Consumable: Cleanroom Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4.2.1 Gloves7.4.2.2 Apparels7.5 Wipes7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Wipes: Cleanroom Technology Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.5.2.1 Disinfectants7.5.2.2 Vacuum Systems 8. Cleanroom Technology Market Analysis - By Construction Type8.1 Overview8.2 Cleanroom Technology Market, by Construction Type 2021 & 2028 (%)8.3 Standard Cleanrooms8.4 Hardwall Cleanrooms8.5 Softwall Cleanrooms8.6 Pass-through Cabinets 9. Cleanroom Technology Market Analysis - By End-User9.1 Overview9.2 Cleanroom Technology Market Revenue Share, by End User (2021 and 2028)9.3 Pharmaceutical Industry9.4 Biotechnology Industry9.5 Medical Device Manufacturers9.6 Hospitals 10. Cleanroom Technology Market - Geographic Analysis 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Cleanroom Technology Market 12. Cleanroom Technology Market-Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market (%)12.3 Organic Developments12.4 Inorganic developments 13. Company Profiles

