Global $8.3 Billion Automotive Seat Covers Markets To 2029

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Seat Covers Market Outlook 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive seat cover market is anticipated to reach close to USD 8,300 Million in 2029, up from around USD 6300 Million in 2020. The global automotive seat cover market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2029.

Factors such as the growing sales of vehicles worldwide, followed by the rising demand for premium vehicles, increasing awareness for custom vehicle interiors, and the increasing availability of a wide range of seat covers for different vehicles are expected to drive the market growth.

The market is segmented by numerous segments, and include segmentation by type, material, fabric, vehicle type, sales channel, end-user, and by region.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, out of which, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to gain the largest market share of close to 77% in the year 2021 and further reach around USD 6,600 Million in 2029.

Surge in the sales of passenger vehicles worldwide, backed by the growing disposable income of individuals, is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to garner the largest market revenue of around USD 5,130 Million in 2029.

Further, the market in the Asia Pacific is segmented by countries, out of which, the market in China is projected to attain the largest market revenue of USD 1470 Million approximately in the year 2021.

Key players in the global automotive seat cover market:

Lear Corporation

Faurecia

Pecca Group Berhad

Sage Automotive Interiors

Suminoe Textile Co.Ltd.

Saddles India Pvt. Ltd.

Seat Covers Unlimited

EuWe Group

Canadian General Tower

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Market Segmentation1.3 Product Overview 2. Assumptions and Acronyms 3. Research Methodology3.1 Research process3.2 Primary research3.3 Secondary research3.4 Market size estimation 4. Analyst Review 5. Executive Summary- Global Automotive Seat Cover Market 6. Analysis of Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.2 Trends 7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth 8. Regulatory & standards landscape 9. Industry Risk Analysis 10. Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Seat Cover Market10.1 Impact on Overall Industry10.2 Impact on Demand10.3 Impact on Manufacturers10.4 Impact on Supply Chain10.5 Impact on Overall Price Trend10.6 Impact on Entry Barriers10.7 Market Impact Analysis in 2020 (Quarter Wise) w.r.t Covid-19 Pandemic (USD Million) 11. Pricing Analysis 12. Value Chain Analysis 13. Export/ Import Analysis 14. Global Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook 15. Global Automotive Seat Cover Market Segmentation Analysis 2020-202915.1 By Type15.2 By Material15.3 By Fabric15.4 By Vehicle Type15.5 By Sales Channel15.6 By End-User 16. Global Automotive Seat Cover Market, By Region, 2020-202916.1 North America, 2020-2029F (USD Million)16.2 Latin America, 2020-2029F (USD Million)16.3 Europe, 2020-2029F (USD Million)16.4 Asia Pacific, 2020-2029F (USD Million)16.5 Middle East & Africa, 2020-2029F (USD Million) 17. North America Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook17.1 Market by value (USD million)17.2 By Type17.3 By Material17.4 By Fabric17.5 By Vehicle Type17.6 By Sales Channel17.7 By End-User 18. Latin America Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook 19. Europe Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook 20. Asia Pacific Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook 21. Middle East & Africa Automotive Seat Cover Market Outlook 22. Competitive Structure for Automotive Seat Cover

