Global $8.23 Bn Ventilator Markets To 2027 With COVID-19 Impact And Analysis By Mobility; Type; Interface; Mode; End-user

Intensive Care Ventilators held Largest Share of Market During Forecast Period

The market is expected to reach US$ 8,239.18 million by 2027 from US$ 2,620.45 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global ventilator market,and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Based on mobility, the global ventilator market is segmented into intensive care ventilators and portable/transportable ventilators.The intensive care ventilators segment held a larger share of the market in 2019. Increasing number of patients with severe respiratory diseases, and launch of innovative technologies are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market for intensive care ventilators.The global ventilator market growth is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and rapid increase in geriatric population.However, adverse effects on cardiopulmonary function and complications associated with ventilators such as infections may hinder the market growth. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Ventilator Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Ventilator Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Ventilator Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases5.1.2 Rapid Increase in Geriatric Population5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Adverse Effects on Cardiopulmonary Function and Complications Associated with Air Tube, Air Pressure, and so on5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Technological innovations in Ventilators5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Growing Demand for Portable and Compact Ventilators with Enhanced Functionalities5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Ventilator Market- Global Analysis6.1 Global Ventilator Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Ventilator Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Ventilator Market Analysis - By Mobility7.1 Overview7.2 Ventilator Market Revenue Share, by Modality (2019 and 2027)7.3 Intensive Care Ventilators7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Intensive Care Ventilators: Ventilator - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Portable/Transportable Ventilators 8. Ventilator Market Analysis - By Type8.1 Overview8.2 Ventilator Market Revenue Share, by Type (2019 and 2027)8.3 Adult/Pediatric Ventilators8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Adult/Pediatric Ventilators: Ventilator - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Neonatal/Infant 9. Ventilator Market Analysis - By Interface9.1 Overview9.2 Ventilator Market Revenue Share, by Interface (2019 and 2027)9.3 Invasive9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Invasive: Ventilator - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Non-Invasive 10. Ventilator Market Analysis - By Mode10.1 Overview10.2 Ventilator Market Revenue Share, by Mode (2019 and 2027)10.3 Combined mode ventilation10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Combined mode ventilation : Ventilator - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.4 Volume mode ventilation10.5 Pressure mode ventilation10.6 Neurally adjusted ventilatory assist (NAVA)10.7 Inverse Ratio Ventilation (IRV)10.8 Prone Ventilation10.9 High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation (HFOV)10.10 High-Frequency Percussive Ventilation (HFPV) 11. Ventilator Market Analysis - By End User11.1 Overview11.2 Ventilator Market Revenue Share, by End User (2019 and 2027)11.3 Hospitals And Clinics11.3.1 Overview11.3.2 Hospitals And Clinics: Ventilator - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)11.4 Home Care11.5 Ambulatory Care Centers11.6 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) 12. Ventilator Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis 13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Ventilator Market 14. Ventilator Market- Industry Landscape14.1 Overview14.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)14.3 Organic Developments14.3.1 Overview14.4 Inorganic Developments14.4.1 Overview 15. Company Profiles15.1 Key Facts15.2 Business Description15.3 Products and Services15.4 Financial Overview15.5 SWOT Analysis15.6 Key Developments

