Global $8.2 Bn Liquid Biopsy Markets, 2015-2020 & 2027 - Personalized Medicine To Spur Use Of Liquid Biopsy Tests In Clinical Practice

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market (by Circulating Biomarker, Product, Application, End User, Clinical Application, Cancer Types, Sample Type, Regional & Country Wise Analysis), Initiatives, Funding, Major Deals, 35 Company Profiles and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid biopsy market is expected to reach nearly US$ 8.2 Billion by 2027

The advantages of liquid biopsy over solid tumor biopsy, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy and favorable government initiatives, are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of liquid biopsy market in the coming years. Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of liquid biopsy market include clinical utility challenges, lack of sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy tests and unclear reimbursement & regulation scenario.

Recent Developments

In June 2020 , NeoGenomics, Inc. announced the launch of three liquid biopsy tests for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, all solid tumor types (pan-cancer), and certain breast cancer cases.

, NeoGenomics, Inc. announced the launch of three liquid biopsy tests for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, all solid tumor types (pan-cancer), and certain breast cancer cases. In June 2020 , Guardant Health presented new data demonstrating that its LUNAR-2 liquid biopsy is a highly sensitive test that can detect early-stage colorectal cancer.

, Guardant Health presented new data demonstrating that its LUNAR-2 liquid biopsy is a highly sensitive test that can detect early-stage colorectal cancer. In January 2020 , Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. partnered with Eisai Co., Ltd. to develop a comprehensive liquid biopsy biomarker discovery solution for oncology

, Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. partnered with Eisai Co., Ltd. to develop a comprehensive liquid biopsy biomarker discovery solution for oncology In November 2019 , Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd, a genomic medicine company based in Singapore , raised US$ 20 Million in Series A funding.

, Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd, a genomic medicine company based in , raised in Series A funding. In June 2019 , Saga Diagnostics, a Lund, Sweden based company raised US$ 4.1 Million in a financing round from Hadean Ventures.

, Saga Diagnostics, a based company raised in a financing round from Hadean Ventures. In February 2019 , MDxHealth SA signed an exclusive distribution agreement with LifeLabs to make SelectMDx, the Company's non-invasive liquid biopsy prostate cancer test, available in Canada

, MDxHealth SA signed an exclusive distribution agreement with LifeLabs to make SelectMDx, the Company's non-invasive liquid biopsy prostate cancer test, available in In August 2018 , Bio-Techne Corporation completed its acquisition of Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary 2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Liquid Biopsy Market 3. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast (2015 - 2027) 4. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast (2015 - 2027) 4.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker4.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Product4.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Application4.4 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market Share & Forecast - by Clinical Application4.5 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market Share & Forecast - By Cancer Types4.6 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by End User4.7 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Sample Type4.8 Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - Regional Analysis4.9 Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - Country Wise Analysis 5. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker (2015 - 2027) 5.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market & Forecast5.2 Global Liquid Biopsy - Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) Market & Forecast5.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Market & Forecast5.4 Global Liquid Biopsy - Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) Market & Forecast5.5 Global Liquid Biopsy - Other Circulating Biomarkers Market & Forecast 6. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Product (2015 - 2027) 6.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Kits and Consumables Market & Forecast6.2 Global Liquid Biopsy - Instruments Market & Forecast6.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Services Market & Forecast 7. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application (2015 - 2027) 7.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Oncology Application Market & Forecast7.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - By Cancer Types7.2.1 Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast7.2.2 Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast7.2.3 Colorectal Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast7.2.4 Prostate Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast7.2.5 Gastrointestinal Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast7.2.6 Leukaemia Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast7.2.7 Others Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast7.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Non-Cancer Application Market & Forecast 8. Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application (2015 - 2027) 8.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Therapy Selection Market & Forecast8.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Treatment Monitoring Market & Forecast8.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Early Cancer Screening Market & Forecast8.4 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Recurrence Monitoring Market & Forecast 9. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User (2015 - 2027) 9.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Reference Laboratories Market & Forecast9.2 Global Liquid Biopsy - Hospitals and Physician Laboratories Market & Forecast9.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Academic and Research Centers Market & Forecast9.4 Global Liquid Biopsy - Other End Users Market & Forecast 10. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type (2015 - 2027) 10.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Blood Sample Market & Forecast10.2 Global Liquid Biopsy - Urine Sample Market & Forecast10.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Other Fluids Sample Market & Forecast 11. Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - Regional Analysis (2015 - 2027) 11.1 North America Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast11.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast11.3 Europe Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast11.4 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast11.5 Middle East & Africa Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast 12. Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - Geographical Analysis (2015 - 2027) 13. Liquid Biopsy Initiatives 14. Liquid Biopsy Companies Financing Details 15. Company Profiles15.1 Personal Genome Diagnostics15.2 Guardant Health, Inc. 15.3 Pathway Genomics15.4 RainDance Technologies (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.) 15.5 Cardiff Oncology (Previously Trovagene, Inc.) 15.6 LungLife AI (Formerly Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.) 15.7 Biocept, Inc. 15.8 ANGLE plc15.9 MDxHealth15.10 Biolidics Limited (Formerly Clearbridge Biomedics Pte Ltd) 15.11 Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. (Acquired by Bio-Techne Corporation) 15.12 Foundation Medicine, Inc. 15.13 Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG) 15.14 Genomic Health (Now Part of Exact Sciences Corp) 15.15 Myriad Genetics, Inc. 15.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. 15.17 QIAGEN NV15.18 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. 15.19 Menarini-Silicon Biosystems15.20 GRAIL15.21 NeoGenomics, Inc. 15.22 DiaCarta, Inc. 15.23 OncoCell MDx (Now Immunis.AI) 15.24 C2i Genomics15.25 Biodesix15.26 Freenome15.27 Inivata15.28 CellMax Life15.29 Rarecyte Inc. 15.30 Saga Diagnostics15.31 Thrive Earlier Detection Corp. 15.32 Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd15.33 Karius, Inc. 15.34 Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd (CG) 15.35 Elypta 16. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Driving Factors16.1 Rising Applications of Liquid Biopsy Expected to Boost Liquid Biopsy Market16.2 Personalized Medicine to Spur Use of Liquid Biopsy Tests in Clinical Practice16.3 Rising Aging Population and Cancer Incidences to Drive Liquid Biopsy Market16.4 New Liquid Biopsy Product Launches to Fuel Market Revenues16.5 Government Funds for Refining Cancer Detection Drives the Liquid Biopsy Market Growth16.6 Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Research & Development Through Collaborations To bolster Growth of Liquid Biopsy Market 17. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Challenges17.1 Limitations in Third-Party Payer Coverage to Restrict Liquid Biopsy Market17.2 Liquid Biopsy Clinical Utility Challenges17.3 Unclear Regulations on Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) for Liquid Biopsy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wngzn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-8-2-bn-liquid-biopsy-markets-2015-2020--2027---personalized-medicine-to-spur-use-of-liquid-biopsy-tests-in-clinical-practice-301135688.html

SOURCE Research and Markets