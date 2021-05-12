Global $727.86 Billion Ethical Food Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethical Food Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ethical Food Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ethical food market. Major players in the ethical food market are Bimbo Group, Illy, Ingredion, Kellogg's, Mars Incorporated, PepsiCo, and Starbucks.The global ethical food market is expected grow from $542.84 billion in 2020 to $574.42 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $727.86 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.The ethical food market covered in this report is segmented by type into organic and natural, fairtrade, free range animal welfare friendly, environmentally responsible and sustainably produced, others.The high cost of ethical food limits the growth of the market during the forecast period. The production and sales of ethical food include the cost of natural fertilizers, high labor, ethical or sustainable certification, and others which raises the overall cost of production. According to a new study commissioned by ethical certification, 45% of the people in the UK put off buying ethical products owing to their high cost. The high cost of ethical food makes it inaccessible to larger population, thereby hindering the growth of the market during the forecast period.In September 2018, Kraft Heinz Canada announced the acquisition of the assets of Ethical Bean Coffee for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to expand Kraft Heinz Canada's product offerings and global presence to serve a large number of consumers worldwide. Ethical Bean Coffee was founded in 2003 and is a leading roaster of 100% Fairtrade and certified organic coffee. The company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is committed to global awareness, social responsibility, and environmental accountability.Increasing concern about the environment is expected to contribute to higher demand for ethical food. The recent climate changes and environmental issues such as carbon emission, global warming, plastic, and food waste is forcing companies to concentrate on sustainable products. The rising environmental concerns are shifting companies and shoppers towards ethical/ sustainable-certified products.

According to Our World In Data's statistics on environmental impact of food published in January 2020, the food accounts around 26% of the global greenhouse emissions, with half of the world's habitable land used for agriculture and 70% of the freshwater used for agriculture. According to the survey of 1000 adults by International Food Information Council Foundation (IFIC foundation) in 2019, 54% of the consumers responded that the products they buy be produced in an environmentally sustainable way.

Therefore, the growing impact of food production on the environment and the growing demand for sustainable food is increasing companies to focus on sustainable production which in turn is expected to the drive the demand for the ethical food market in the forecast period.Sustainable packaging is a leading trend adopted by ethical food manufacturers and producers. The companies engaged in organic food production are increasing their focus on sustainable packaging in order to reduce the use of plastics and go environment friendly. For instance, Alter Eco uses clean packaging for its produce and the plastic packaging used for outer boxes are recyclable. Following the trend, packaging companies are also coming up with sustainable packing solutions for organic food and other products.

For instance, Giro Pack developed compostable welded bags and compostable net clipped bags that are produced using plant-based or organic materials such as pulp of eucalyptus trees or corn starch. Thus, the focus of ethical food companies on sustainable or green packaging is a major trend shaping the ethical food market over the forthcoming years.The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Ethical Food Market Characteristics 3. Ethical Food Market Trends And Strategies 4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Ethical Food 5. Ethical Food Market Size And Growth5.1. Global Ethical Food Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market5.1.2. Restraints On The Market5.2. Global Ethical Food Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market5.2.2. Restraints On the Market 6. Ethical Food Market Segmentation6.1. Global Ethical Food Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Organic And Natural

Fairtrade

Free Range Animal Welfare Friendly

Environmentally Responsible And Sustainably Produced

Others

6.2. Global Ethical Food Market, Segmentation By Mode Of Distribution, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

7. Ethical Food Market Regional And Country Analysis7.1. Global Ethical Food Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion7.2. Global Ethical Food Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

Bimbo Group

Illy

Ingredion

Kellogg's

Mars Incorporated

PepsiCo

Starbucks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6fw1z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-727-86-billion-ethical-food-markets-2015-2020--2020-2025f-2030f-301289793.html

SOURCE Research and Markets