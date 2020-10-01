Global ~$71.2 Billion Biobanking Markets, 2020-2026: Collaborations A Critical Requirement For Biobanks To Retain Market Share

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Commercial Partnerships Transforming the Global Biobanking Market, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biobanking market is expected to reach a size of ~$71.2 billion by 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~5.2% from 2020. The biobanking ecosystem is witnessing significant transformation. Emergence of one-stop shops and virtual biobanks, rise in services offered to sustain and improve positioning, and precision medicine are characterizing this transformative environment. While Europe is the highest contributor to the total market, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2020 to 2026) of this research. This market will be driven further by innovation in targeted therapeutic applications, high sample utilization of tissue/stem cells, and the increasing demand for bio-data for enabling patient stratification. Significant growth opportunities for biobanks are in the areas of companion diagnostics (CDx) co-development, large-scale genome sequencing projects, immuno-oncology clinical development, digital pathology services, and real-world evidence (RWE) studies.The shifting industry paradigm towards commercial partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), as well as diagnostics and digital solution providers is expected to further boost market growth. Biobanks are partnering with end-users for customized research-based engagements as niche providers of samples and services and as data owners. However, they need to better understand the changing end-user needs and transition to innovative value-based data pricing and hybrid models for ensuring operational sustainability in the future. Collaborations with commercial partners by fulfilling key selection criteria and engaging with well-defined models are a critical requirement for biobanks to retain market share. A number of leading biobanks in the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Denmark have taken major strides in adopting and implementing industry best practices in the last few years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Five Strategic Imperatives on the Biobanking Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Biobanking Market

Biobanking Market, Scope of Analysis

Biobanking Market, Scope of Analysis - COVID-19 Impact

Biobanking Market, Scope of Analysis - Key Market Themes

Biobanking Market, Scope of Analysis - Value Chain & Key Stakeholders

Biobanking Market, Scope of Analysis - Workflow Optimization

Biobanking Market, Scope of Analysis - Future Role of Biobanks

Biobanking Market, Segmentation

Key Competitors and End-users in the Biobanking Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Biobanking Market

Growth Drivers for the Biobanking Market

Growth Driver Analysis for the Biobanking Market

Growth Restraints for the Biobanking Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the Biobanking Market

Market Forecast Assumptions, Methodology - Biobanking Market

Revenue Forecast, Biobanking Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Biobanking Market

Revenue Forecast by Application

Percent Revenue Share by Application

Revenue Forecast by Biobank Type

Percent Revenue Share by Biobank Type

Revenue Forecast by Sample Type

Percent Revenue Share by Sample Type

Revenue Forecast by Ownership Type

Percent Revenue Share by Ownership Type

Stakeholder Engagement, Biobanking Market

Pricing Analysis, Biobanking Market

End-user Analysis, Biobanking Market

Competitive Environment, Biobanking Market

3. Growth Opportunity Universe, Biobanking Market

Top 5 Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Companion Diagnostics Co-Development for Biomarker-based Therapeutics, 2020

Growth Opportunity 1: Companion Diagnostics Co-Development Analysis, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Bio-data for Large-scale Genome Sequencing Projects, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Large-scale Genome Sequencing Analysis, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Human Tissue/Tumor Cells for Oncology Clinical Development, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Oncology Clinical Development Analysis, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Pathology and Imaging Services, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Pathology and Imaging Analysis, 2020

Growth Opportunity 5: RWE Studies for Product Commercialization, 2020

Growth Opportunity 5: RWE Analysis, 2020

4. Next Steps

