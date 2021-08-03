Global $70 Billion Travel Management Solution Market To 2026: Introduction Of Enhanced Corporate Booking Tools And On-The-Go Mobile App

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Travel Management Solution Market (2021-2026) by Deployment Type, Travel Type and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Travel Management Solution Market (2021-2026) by Deployment Type, Travel Type and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Travel Management Solution Market is estimated to be worth USD 42.6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 70.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.86%.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by increasing globalization, rising adoption of managed travels by small companies and technology adoption coupled with tie-up and consolidation of travel management companies.On the other hand, the volatility in average ticket price due to complex pricing strategies and limited effective price regulations in air travel are some of the factors that are restraining the growth of the market.The introduction of enhanced corporate booking tools & on-the-go mobile app and growing demand from APAC region have created opportunities for the market.Transaction security challenges and other privacy concerns are big challenges in front of the market.

Recent Developments

In Jan 2019 , Expensify, the most widely used expense software in the world, and TripActions, the fastest-growing corporate travel platform, announced a strategic partnership to gain a comprehensive business travel experience. In March 2019 , Certify and Chrome River Technologies, two global leaders in travel, expense, and invoice management software, have merged in a transaction valued at over $1 billion . In Apr 2019 , Expensify has teamed up with Grab, Southeast Asia's leading ridesharing company, to automate expense tracking and reimbursement from rideshares.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Airbnb, inc, Certify Inc., Chrome River Technologies, Coupa Software, Inc., Egencia LLC, Expensify, Inc, FCM Travel Solutions, Infor, Inc., SAP Concur, etc.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Increasing Globalization4.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Managed Travels by Small Companies4.2.1.3 Technology Adoption Coupled With Tie-Up and Consolidation of Travel Management Companies4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Volatility in Average Ticket Price Due To Complex Pricing Strategies4.2.2.2 Limited Effective Price Regulations in Air Travel4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Introduction of Enhanced Corporate Booking Tools and On-The-Go Mobile App4.2.3.2 Growing Demand from APAC Region4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Transaction Security and Privacy Concerns 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Travel Management Solution Market, By Deployment Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Cloud6.3 On-premises 7 Global Travel Management Solution Market, By Travel Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Corporate Travel7.3 Personal Travel 8 Global Travel Management Solution Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 US8.2.2 Canada8.2.3 Mexico8.3 South America8.3.1 Brazil8.3.2 Argentina8.4 Europe8.4.1 UK8.4.2 France8.4.3 Germany8.4.4 Italy8.4.5 Spain8.4.6 Rest of Europe8.5 Asia-Pacific8.5.1 China8.5.2 Japan8.5.3 India8.5.4 Indonesia8.5.5 Malaysia8.5.6 South Korea8.5.7 Australia8.5.8 Russia8.5.9 Rest of APAC8.6 Rest of the World8.6.1 Qatar8.6.2 Saudi Arabia8.6.3 South Africa8.6.4 United Arab Emirates8.6.5 Latin America 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Competitive Quadrant9.2 Market Share Analysis9.3 Competitive Scenario9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions9.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships9.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements9.3.4 Investments & Funding 10 Company Profiles

