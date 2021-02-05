Global 6G And Smart Cities Market Report 2021-2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "6G and Smart Cities: Transformation of Communications, Services, Content, and Commerce 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vs. multi-vendor-centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations. The report assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value. The report also analyses the role of technology accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics.This research also evaluates the 6G market for infrastructure, devices, applications, and services. It assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions beyond 5G. It also analyzes 5G evolution and the impact of anticipated 6G technologies on the ICT ecosystem including infrastructure, business planning, and innovation areas necessary to realize the beyond 5G market. It also provides forecasts for 6G technology including infrastructure, devices, apps and services from 2025 through 2030.

A smart city is a place where the conventional networks and services are made more proficient with the use of digital and telecommunication technologies, for the advantage of its inhabitants and businesses. Smart cities combine infrastructure, social capital (which also involves traditional skills and community institutions), and digital technologies to stimulate sustainable economic development and offer an attractive environment for all the inhabitants. As smart city infrastructure evolves, the publisher sees 6G as an integral part of smart cities communications, applications, content, and commerce by 2035.Global metropolitan areas are facing unprecedented challenges as the pace of urbanization is increasing at a pace that is testing the ability of city planners to meet the current and anticipated needs of its citizens. Each day, more than 200K people ingress to urban areas, either because of migration or births. Between 2021 and 2050, the world's urban population is expected to grow by over 50%. Additionally, with climate change and other environmental pressures, cities are increasingly needed to be "smart" and take significant actions to meet stringent targets inflicted by commitments and legal obligations.Smart city developments are causing solution providers to take a much more integrated approach as the design and implement infrastructure and service capabilities. Feature/functionality must be blended to work efficiently across many different industry verticals as smart cities address the needs of disparate market segments with multiple overlapping and sometimes mutually exclusive requirements.There are many technologies involved in support of smart cities. Systems and resources are intertwined as mobility, communications, energy, water, platforms, monitoring/control, performance management, predictability and forecasting all merge together. This convergence is being realized first in a few leading industries such as home entertainment and automobiles.One of the most important technology areas is broadband wireless, and in particular, 5G and beyond such as the under research and development 6G technologies. By way of example, we see smart city enabled connected homes as a key driver, representing the ability for consumers to communicate wirelessly for wide area network communications. 6G will become the predominant access point to the WAN by 2035.

Select Research Findings:

Global 5G Stand-alone infrastructure market will exceed $94B by 2025

by 2025 AI, IoT, and 5G and 6G will be the most influential technologies for smart cities

Market for 5G Core infrastructure in North America will reach nearly $14B by 2025

will reach nearly by 2025 Smart transportation will be the top smart cities market application area through 2025

Teleoperations, telerobotics, and industrial automation will be leading 6G-enabled solutions

Identity management and authentication will be critically important for 6G mesh networking

Ambient intelligence will take a major leap forward with embedded device AI in 6G networks

Fastest growing professional services for global smart cities is infrastructure maintenance, reaching $3.6B by 2025

by 2025 5G, AI, and IoT investment in smart cities market represents 63%, 34%, and 52% for each technology area respectively by 2025

Smart Cities Market by Strategy, Technology, and Outlook for Solutions, Applications and Services 2020 - 20251.0 Executive Summary2.0 Smart City Overview3.0 Smart City Strategy and Planning4.0 Smart City Market Analysis5.0 Smart City Technology Analysis6.0 Smart City Development by Region and Country7.0 Smart City Value Chain and Application Analysis8.0 Smart City Vendor and Service Provider Analysis9.0 Smart Cities Market Forecast 2020 - 202510.0 Smart City Market Summary, Conclusions, and Recommendations Sixth Generation Wireless Market: Technology and Solution Outlook 2020 - 20301. Executive Summary2. Introduction3. 5G Technologies Supporting Evolution to 6G4. 6G Technology and Implications5. 6G Innovation and Capabilities6. 6G Applications and Impacts7. 6G Ecosystem Analysis8. 6G Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 20309. 5G Applications Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 202510. Conclusions and Recommendations11. Appendix: 6G Synergies with HPC and Quantum Computing

