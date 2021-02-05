Global $6.73 Billion Titanium Nitride Coating Markets Analysis And Forecast, 2019-2020 & 2025 - Opportunities In The Rapid Growth Of Titanium Nitride Coating In Microelectronics Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Titanium Nitride Coating Market: Focus on Types and Applications, and Country-Level - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Titanium Nitride Coating Market: Focus on Types and Applications, and Country-Level - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Titanium Nitride Coating Market Anticipated to Reach $6,731.7 Million by 2025

The Titanium Nitride Coating Market to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.13% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Asia-Pacific dominated the global titanium nitride coating market with a share of 26.31% in 2020. Asia-Pacific, including major countries such as Japan, South Korea, and India, is the most prominent region for the titanium nitride coating market industry. In Asia-Pacific, Japan acquired a major market share in 2020 due to stringent government regulations, technological advancements, and extensive investments for dedicated R&D facilities.

The titanium nitride coating market is driven by several factors such as increasing requirement for performance improvement and life elongation of components in the aerospace industry, premature failures of tools, and strict restrictions imposed on hard chrome plating. However, non-uniform pricing of titanium nitride coatings and the availability of alternative coatings are some of the key factors that are restraining the growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has intensely affected the global economy, especially the manufacturing sector. This is largely due to the disruption of the supply chain and manufacturing in China. The pandemic is having a key impact on the manufacturing sector, with key manufacturers either completely shut down following the orders issued by local governments or are running with trifling staff at production units to keep their personnel safe.

Scope of the Global Titanium Nitride Coating Market

The Global Titanium Nitride Coating Market research provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of types, applications, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the market outlook for titanium nitride coating market in terms of factors driving the market, trends, supply and demand analysis, pricing analysis, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others. The research study also provides a detailed perspective on the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with detailed financials and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Global Titanium Nitride Coating Market Segmentation

The global titanium nitride coating market is further segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The physical vapor deposition coating segment dominated the global titanium nitride coating market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2020-2025).

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed. The report also analyzes different applications that include cutting tools, aerospace & aircraft, medical, decorative, and others. In the type segment, the market is segmented into physical vapor deposition and chemical vapor deposition.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key drivers and challenges in the titanium nitride coating market?

How does the supply chain function in the titanium nitride coating market?

Which titanium nitride coating market type segment is estimated to witness the maximum demand growth in the global titanium nitride coating market during 2019-2025?

Which are the key application areas from which different titanium nitride coating market types are expected to experience high demand during the forecast period, 2020-2025?

Which key players are catering to the demand for different titanium nitride coatings?

What are the strategies adopted by market players involved in the global titanium nitride coating market?

What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the titanium nitride coating market?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of global titanium nitride coatings, and which of them are estimated to witness high demand growth from 2019 to 2025?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain of the titanium nitride coating market?

What are the key consumer attributes in various regions for titanium nitride coating market?

What is the market landscape for titanium nitride coating market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets1.1 Industry Outlook1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends in PVD Coating1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis1.1.3 Industry Attractiveness1.1.4 Supply and Demand Analysis1.1.5 Profit Margin Analysis1.1.5.1 Reduction in the Initial Investment Required for Setting Up the Technology1.1.5.2 Business Expansion Through Installation of New Production1.1.5.3 Increasing Production to Higher Volumes1.1.5.4 Research and Development (R&D) Initiatives1.1.6 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs1.1.6.1 Consortiums and Associations1.2 Business Dynamics1.2.1 Business Drivers1.2.1.1 Impact of Business Drivers1.2.1.2 Increasing Requirement for Performance Improvement and Life Elongation in Aerospace Industry1.2.1.3 Premature Failures of the Tools1.2.1.4 Strict Restrictions Imposed on Hard Chrome Plating1.2.2 Business Challenges1.2.2.1 Impact of Business Challenges1.2.2.2 Non-Uniform Pricing of Titanium Nitride Coating1.2.2.3 Availability of Alternative Coatings1.2.3 Business Strategies1.2.3.1 Expansions1.2.4 Corporate Strategies1.2.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances1.2.5 Business Opportunities1.2.5.1 Impact of Business Opportunities1.2.5.2 Rapid Growth of Titanium Nitride Coating in Microelectronics Industry1.2.5.3 Growing Medical Industry1.2.5.4 High Power Impulse Magnetron Sputtering1.2.6 Impact of COVID-191.2.6.1 Production Shortfall and Supply Chain Disruption Hampering the Growth of the Market

2 Application2.1 Comparative Analysis of Titanium Nitride Coatings Applications2.1.1 Applications for Titanium Nitride Coatings: Cutting Tool vs. Aerospace & Aircraft vs. Medical vs. Decorative2.1.2 Analyst Viewpoint on Market Cannibalization2.2 Application Types of Titanium Nitride Coating2.2.1 Cutting Tools2.2.2 Aerospace & Aircraft2.2.3 Medical2.2.4 Decorative2.2.5 Others2.3 Demand Analysis of Titanium Nitride Coating Market2.3.1 Global Titanium Nitride Coating Market (by Application), Value and Volume, 2019-20252.3.1.1 Cutting Tools2.3.1.2 Aerospace and Aircraft2.3.1.3 Medical2.3.1.4 Decorative2.3.1.5 Others

3 Products3.1 Product Types of Titanium Nitride Coating3.1.1 Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)3.1.1.1 Arc3.1.1.2 Sputtering3.1.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)3.2 Demand Analysis of Titanium Nitride Coating3.2.1 Global Titanium Nitride Coating (by Type), Value and Volume, 2019-20253.2.1.1 PVD3.2.1.2 CVD3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix, by Region3.3.2 Opportunity Matrix, by Product Type3.4 Pricing Analysis

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles5.1 Competitive Benchmarking5.2 Company Profiles

ACREE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Beamalloy Technologies

BryCoat Inc.

IHI Ionbond AG

NISSIN ELECTRIC Co., Ltd.

Northeast Coating Technologies

Oerlikon Balzers

PVD Titanium

Richter Precision, Inc.

Surface Engineering Technologies LLC

SurfTech.

Techmetals, Inc.

Vergason Technology, Inc

voestalpine eifeler group

Wallwork Heat Treatment Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uph13l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

