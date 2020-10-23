Global $6.7 Billion Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market To 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 The "Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global revenue generated by Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems in 2020 was $6.7 billion, owing to growing need for automation in the supply chain industry, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

Unit Load and Mini Load Systems account for 54% of the market in 2020 and are projected to grow at a high rate of 7.9% through 2026. APAC is the market leader in 2020 accounting for 38% of the market. The region is expected to grow at the highest rate of 7.4% through 2026. What are the major applications for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems?Typical Industry applications include Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Distribution Centers, Food and Beverage, Warehouses, Manufacturing, Fulfillment Centers, Semiconductors and Electronics, Aerospace, Life Sciences, E-Commerce, Automotive and many more. Who are the Major Players in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market?The companies referred to in the market research report include Daifuku Co. Ltd, SSI Schaefer Group, Siemens, Knapp AG, Bosch Rexroth, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Swisslog Holding AG, Mecalux SA, Vanderlande Industries, Beumer Group, Dematic GmbH and more than 25 companies. What is the report scope?The report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2018-2024. Key Topics Covered:

1. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Overview1.1. Definitions and Scope 2. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Executive summary2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company2.2. Key Trends by type of Application2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography 3. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market 3.1. Comparative analysis3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies3.1.5. Pricing Analysis 4. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Startup companies Scenario Premium4.1. Top 10 startup company Analysis by4.1.1. Investment4.1.2. Revenue4.1.3. Market Shares4.1.4. Market Size and Application Analysis4.1.5. Venture Capital and Funding Scenario 5. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Industry Market Entry Scenario Premium5.1. Regulatory Framework Overview5.2. New Business and Ease of Doing business index5.3. Case studies of successful ventures5.4. Customer Analysis - Top 10 companies 6. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market Forces6.1. Drivers6.2. Constraints6.3. Challenges6.4. Porters five force model 7. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Strategic analysis7.1. Value chain analysis7.2. Opportunities analysis7.3. Product life cycle7.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share 8. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)8.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis 8.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research8.3. Product Segment Analysis8.3.1. Introduction8.3.2. Unit Load8.3.2.1. Unit-Load ASRS Crane8.3.2.1.1 Confined Aisle8.3.2.1.2. Movable Aisle8.3.2.2. Unit-Load ASRS Shuttle8.3.3. Mini Load8.3.3.1. Mini-Load ASRS Crane8.3.3.1.1. Mini-Load ASRS Lifting Beam8.3.3.2. One Level Shuttle ASRS8.3.3.3. 3D Shuttle ASRS8.3.3.3.1. Horizontal Carousels8.3.3.3.2. Vertical Carousels8.3.3.3.3. Vertical Lift Module8.3.3.4. Vertical Sorter8.3.4. Others 9. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - By Equipment (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)9.1. Introduction9.2. Storage and Retrieval Machines9.2.1. Telescopic Forklifts9.2.2. Manual Forklifts9.2.3. Swing Reach Trucks9.2.4. Turret Trucks9.2.5. Narrow Aisle Forks9.2.6. Rotating Forks9.2.7. Others9.3. Rack Structure9.4. Conveyor Interface9.5. Warehouse Control System 10. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - By Application (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)10.1. Introduction10.2. Order Picking10.3. Storage10.4. Kitting10.5. Consolidation10.6. Assembly10.7. Production10.8. Replenishment10.9. Security10.10. Retail 11. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems - By End Use Industry(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)11.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis 11.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application11.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type11.3.1. Aerospace11.3.2. Automotive11.3.3. Chemical11.3.4. Food and Beverage11.3.5. Semiconductor & Electronics11.3.6. E-Commerce11.3.7. Hospital11.3.8. Jewelry11.3.9. Life Science 11.3.10. Manufacturing 11.3.11. Medical Devices and Equipment 11.3.12. Paper 11.3.13. Pharmaceuticals 11.3.14. Plastics 11.3.15. Spare Parts Handling 11.3.16. Warehousing and Distribution 12. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion) 13. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Entropy13.1. New product launches13.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships 14. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Industry / Segment Competition landscape Premium14.1. Market Share Analysis14.1.1. Market Share by Country- Top companies14.1.2. Market Share by Region- Top 10 companies14.1.3. Market Share by type of Application - Top 10 companies14.1.4. Market Share by type of Product / Product category- Top 10 companies14.1.5. Market Share at global level- Top 10 companies14.1.6. Best Practices for companies 15. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market - Key Company List by Country Premium 16. Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Market Company Analysis16.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments16.2. Daifuku Co. Ltd16.3. SSI Schaefer Group16.4. Siemens16.5. Knapp AG16.6. Bosch Rexroth16.7. TGW Logistics Group GmbH16.8. Swisslog Holding AG16.9. Mecalux SA16.10. Vanderlande Industries16.11. Beumer Group16.12. Dematic GmbH

