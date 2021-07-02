Global $6.3 Billion Dehumidifiers Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F: Chemical Absorbent, Heat Pump, Ventilating Dehumidifier, Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Condensation, Sorption

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dehumidifiers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dehumidifiers market is expected to grow from $5.2 billion in 2020 to $5.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1%.

Major players in the dehumidifiers market are DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l, Electrolux, General Filters, Honeywell International, Whirlpool Corporation, Therma-Stor, LG Electronics, Sunpentown International, Haier, and Munters Group.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.7%.The dehumidifiers market consists of sales of dehumidifiers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce dehumidifiers which are electrical appliances used to reduce and maintain the level of humidity in the air, usually for health or comfort reasons. It also eliminates musty odor and prevents the growth of mildew by extracting water from the air. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.Dehumidifier manufacturers are increasingly using Climatix in the device which is likely to be an emerging trend in the dehumidifiers market. Climatix is a solution that uses technology to enable cost-effective and efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC). It is designed for heating or cooling application and seamlessly integrates into a building automation system. For instance, Munters uses Climatix for the efficient performance of their dehumidifiers.The dehumidifiers market covered in this report is segmented by product type into chemical absorbent; heat pump; ventilating dehumidifier. It is also segmented by application into commercial; industrial; residential.In February 2019, Lasko, an American based company that produces home comfort products acquired Intertex, Inc, B- Air that develops and supplies high-quality air movement products, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to provide opportunity for Lasko in business expansion with additional product offerings from B-Air. B- Air is a developer and supplier of air movers, dehumidifiers, air scrubbers, inflatable blowers for commercial and retail use. The rise in disposable income contributed to the growth of the dehumidifiers market. An increase in disposable income means households have more money to spend and this leads to an increase in the purchase of products especially that benefit health. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the average household net adjusted disposable income per capita across OECD countries is $30,563 per year.

The average US household net adjusted disposable income per capita is $64,324 in 2018, and it increased to $68,703 in 2019. The rise in disposable income boosted demand for consumer spending, and this in turn, drove the market for the dehumidifiers market during the period.The high energy consumption by the dehumidifier is expected to limit the growth of the dehumidifiers market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Dehumidifiers Market Characteristics 3. Dehumidifiers Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Dehumidifiers 5. Dehumidifiers Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Dehumidifiers Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on the Market 5.2. Global Dehumidifiers Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Dehumidifiers Market Segmentation6.1. Global Dehumidifiers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Chemical Absorbent

Heat Pump

Ventilating Dehumidifier

6.2. Global Dehumidifiers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

6.3. Global Dehumidifiers Market, Segmentation by Dehumidifier Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cold Condensation

Sorption

Warm Condensation

Others

7. Dehumidifiers Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Dehumidifiers Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Dehumidifiers Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l

Electrolux

General Filters

Honeywell International

Whirlpool Corporation

Therma-Stor

LG Electronics

Sunpentown International

Haier

Munters Group

Seibu Giken DST AB

Deye

TCL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g04eih

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-6-3-billion-dehumidifiers-markets-2015-2020--2020-2025f-2030f-chemical-absorbent-heat-pump-ventilating-dehumidifier-commercial-industrial-residential-condensation-sorption-301324946.html

SOURCE Research and Markets