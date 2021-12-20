Global $6.1 Billion Industrial PC Markets To 2026 - Steady Move Of Manufacturing Sector Toward Digitalization
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial PC Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded, and DIN Rail), Specification, Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Industry (Process, Discrete), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial PC market size is estimated to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2026 from USD 4.6 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.
The growth of this market is attributed to high demand for industrial IoT by manufacturing companies, steady move of manufacturing sector toward digitalization, increased awareness about resource optimization in manufacturing firms, and stringent regulatory requirements to ensure safety and security in production plants.
However, factors such as high initial costs, and data privacy and security concerns are restraining the market growth.
DIN Rail IPC market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
DIN rail IPCs have a compact design with flexible display options and various I/O modules, thereby allowing a space-saving industrial controller in the control cabinet. These PCs are high-performing computing solutions, which are tailor-made depending on the complexity of the manufacturing control tasks. DIN rail IPCs are primarily used in the military, traffic and transportation, industrial, and medical sectors.
The growing popularity of DIN rail IPCs can be attributed to the consistently growing demand for connected factory and enterprise networks from manufacturing enterprises, a rising belief of the process control engineers in the PC-based technology for controlling tasks in manufacturing plants, and increasing demand for efficient information flow across production facilities.
Direct sales channel is expected to dominate market by sales channel between 2021 and 2026
Direct sales channels offer various advantages to industrial PC manufacturers. By selling industrial PCs directly to end-suer industries, manufacturers can meet their application-specific requirements, eliminate the retail markup, and minimize inventory carrying costs and associated risks. Therefore, the market for direct sales channels is estimated to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.
North America to be the largest market for industrial PC during the forecast period
North America is expected to lead the global industrial PC market from 2021 to 2026. The industrial manufacturers in North America focus on adopting advanced technologies to enhance their production processes and optimize output. In addition, discrete industries such as aerospace & defense and automotive, among others, are considered to be the fastest-growing end-use industries for industrial PCs.
Moreover, several major players are increasing their investments in the industrial PC market in North America, thereby propelling the growth of the sector in this region.
Key players in the market include Advantech ( Taiwan), Beckhoff Automation ( Germany), Siemens ( Germany), IEI Integration Corporation ( Taiwan), Kontron S&T ( Germany), Nexcom International ( Taiwan), B&R Automation ( Austria), Avalue Technology ( Taiwan), DFI ( Taiwan), and American Portwell Technology (US).
Premium Insights
- Increasing Demand for Industrial IoT to Boost Industrial PC Market
- Panel Ipc to Account for Largest Market Size from 2021 to 2026
- Direct Sales Channels to Hold Larger Size of Industrial PC Market from 2021 to 2026
- Automotive Industry and North America to Account for Largest Share of Overall Industrial PC Market in 2021
- US Held Largest Share of Industrial PC Market in 2020
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High Demand for Industrial IoT by Manufacturing Companies
- Steady Move of Manufacturing Sector Toward Digitalization
- Increased Awareness About Resource Optimization in Manufacturing Firms
- Stringent Regulatory Requirements to Ensure Safety and Security in Production Plants
- Recent Innovations in Display Technology
Restraints
- High Initial Investment
- Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns
Opportunities
- Growing Deployment of Smart Manufacturing Solutions
- Increasing Awareness of Benefits of Effective It Infrastructure
Challenges
- Fluctuations in Oil and Gas Prices Globally
Case Study Analysis
- Advantech's Uno-2372G Modular Box Pc for Implementing Four-Way Shuttle Robots in Smart Warehouse
- Mitsubishi Electric's E-Factory Solutions for Using Ai to Reduce Man-Hours in Energy Analysis
- Liberty Reach is Adding Intelligence to Smart Manufacturing Using Onlogic's Industrial Pc Solutions
- Fourphase Utilizes Power of Beckhoff Automation's Pc-Based Control System to Optimize Oil and Gas Production
- Driving Chemical Waste Management with IoT Solutions by Aaeon Technology Inc.
Technology Analysis
- Ai and Machine Learning
- 3D Printing
- Industrial IoT
- Cybersecurity
- Advanced Computing
Regulatory Landscape
- Iec60950, Iec 61000, and Ip Rating
- Restriction of Hazardous Substances (Rohs)
- Semi Standards
- Food and Drug Administration (Fda)
- Federal Communication Commission (Fcc)
