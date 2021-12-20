Global $6.1 Billion Industrial PC Markets To 2026 - Steady Move Of Manufacturing Sector Toward Digitalization

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial PC Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded, and DIN Rail), Specification, Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Industry (Process, Discrete), and Region - Global...

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial PC Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded, and DIN Rail), Specification, Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Industry (Process, Discrete), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial PC market size is estimated to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2026 from USD 4.6 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The growth of this market is attributed to high demand for industrial IoT by manufacturing companies, steady move of manufacturing sector toward digitalization, increased awareness about resource optimization in manufacturing firms, and stringent regulatory requirements to ensure safety and security in production plants.

However, factors such as high initial costs, and data privacy and security concerns are restraining the market growth.

DIN Rail IPC market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

DIN rail IPCs have a compact design with flexible display options and various I/O modules, thereby allowing a space-saving industrial controller in the control cabinet. These PCs are high-performing computing solutions, which are tailor-made depending on the complexity of the manufacturing control tasks. DIN rail IPCs are primarily used in the military, traffic and transportation, industrial, and medical sectors.

The growing popularity of DIN rail IPCs can be attributed to the consistently growing demand for connected factory and enterprise networks from manufacturing enterprises, a rising belief of the process control engineers in the PC-based technology for controlling tasks in manufacturing plants, and increasing demand for efficient information flow across production facilities.

Direct sales channel is expected to dominate market by sales channel between 2021 and 2026

Direct sales channels offer various advantages to industrial PC manufacturers. By selling industrial PCs directly to end-suer industries, manufacturers can meet their application-specific requirements, eliminate the retail markup, and minimize inventory carrying costs and associated risks. Therefore, the market for direct sales channels is estimated to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

North America to be the largest market for industrial PC during the forecast period

North America is expected to lead the global industrial PC market from 2021 to 2026. The industrial manufacturers in North America focus on adopting advanced technologies to enhance their production processes and optimize output. In addition, discrete industries such as aerospace & defense and automotive, among others, are considered to be the fastest-growing end-use industries for industrial PCs.

Moreover, several major players are increasing their investments in the industrial PC market in North America, thereby propelling the growth of the sector in this region.

Key players in the market include Advantech ( Taiwan), Beckhoff Automation ( Germany), Siemens ( Germany), IEI Integration Corporation ( Taiwan), Kontron S&T ( Germany), Nexcom International ( Taiwan), B&R Automation ( Austria), Avalue Technology ( Taiwan), DFI ( Taiwan), and American Portwell Technology (US).

Premium Insights

Increasing Demand for Industrial IoT to Boost Industrial PC Market

Panel Ipc to Account for Largest Market Size from 2021 to 2026

Direct Sales Channels to Hold Larger Size of Industrial PC Market from 2021 to 2026

Automotive Industry and North America to Account for Largest Share of Overall Industrial PC Market in 2021

to Account for Largest Share of Overall Industrial PC Market in 2021 US Held Largest Share of Industrial PC Market in 2020

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Demand for Industrial IoT by Manufacturing Companies

Steady Move of Manufacturing Sector Toward Digitalization

Increased Awareness About Resource Optimization in Manufacturing Firms

Stringent Regulatory Requirements to Ensure Safety and Security in Production Plants

Recent Innovations in Display Technology

Restraints

High Initial Investment

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns

Opportunities

Growing Deployment of Smart Manufacturing Solutions

Increasing Awareness of Benefits of Effective It Infrastructure

Challenges

Fluctuations in Oil and Gas Prices Globally

Case Study Analysis

Advantech's Uno-2372G Modular Box Pc for Implementing Four-Way Shuttle Robots in Smart Warehouse

Mitsubishi Electric's E-Factory Solutions for Using Ai to Reduce Man-Hours in Energy Analysis

Liberty Reach is Adding Intelligence to Smart Manufacturing Using Onlogic's Industrial Pc Solutions

is Adding Intelligence to Smart Manufacturing Using Onlogic's Industrial Pc Solutions Fourphase Utilizes Power of Beckhoff Automation's Pc-Based Control System to Optimize Oil and Gas Production

Driving Chemical Waste Management with IoT Solutions by Aaeon Technology Inc.

Technology Analysis

Ai and Machine Learning

3D Printing

Industrial IoT

Cybersecurity

Advanced Computing

Regulatory Landscape

Iec60950, Iec 61000, and Ip Rating

Restriction of Hazardous Substances (Rohs)

Semi Standards

Food and Drug Administration (Fda)

Federal Communication Commission (Fcc)

Companies Mentioned

Aaeon Technology Inc.

Acnodes Corporation

Aditech Ict Pvt. Ltd.

Advantech

American Portwell Technology

Asem S.P.A

Avalue Technology

B&R Automation

Beckhoff Automation

Contec Co. Ltd.

Crystal Group Inc.

Dfi

Emerson Electric Co.

Iei Integration Corporation

Kontron S&T

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nexcom International

Omron Corporation

Onlogic Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Protech Systems Co. Ltd.

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Vartech Systems

