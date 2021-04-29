Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Report 2020-2027 - Key Players In The Market Are Emphasizing On New Product Innovations, Growing Expansions, Collaborations And Partnerships

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Testing Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Equipment Type; By Source; By End User; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G Testing Equipment Market size is predicted to reach USD 3.46 billion by 20275G testing equipment is one of the advanced technologies in terms of mobile phones and network connectivity. Evolution in region of network connectivity straight from 2G, 3G, to 4G and the current version of 5G, and updated network technology. 5G is the advanced generation in the sequence of cellular communication technologies, operating in excessive radio frequency bands, allowing novel usage framework beyond current mobile broadband.Recent developments in the global market include Keysight N9952A FieldFox Handheld Microwave Analyzer, 50 GHz., Keysight N9040B UXA Signal Analyzer, 2 Hz-50 GHz, Anritsu MT1000A OTDR / CPRI Kit for Verizon Tower Testing, Consultix 5G Portable CW Transmitter, Rohde & Schwarz SMW200A Vector Signal Generator 3 GHz or 6 GHz.Moreover, continuous investment in Research and development activities also fueling the market growth. For instance, In February 2020, Cavli, a IoT hardware solution provider, announced the release of its 5G testing network within the India. The release of 5G technologies is predicted to have a transformative impact, mainly in smart regions and industries, globally. The company's research and development is established at the Cochin.The major factors driving the market growth include rising demand of smartphones and other connected equipment with upgraded features and surging demand for single network to allow various industries coupling with growing new developments. Inflating demand of 5G in segments including entertainment, construction, automotive, medical, security, and many more is building a requirement for using 5G testing equipment.Anritsu, Artiza Networks Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Siklu Communication Ltd., Teradyne Inc., Trex Enterprises Corporation, and VIAVI Solutions Inc. are some of the major players operating in the market.Players in the market are emphasizing on new product innovations, growing expansions, collaborations and partnerships to improve their market share and product portfolio. For instance, in July 2020, Reliance Communications, declared that Jio was developing a homegrown 5G solution. According to their claim, the company's 5G solution will be built in India to promote Make in India initiative. Through this Reliance Jio will release world class 5G service within the home country.Similarly, in May 2020, Rohde & Schwarz collaborated with Digita, a Helsinki-based telecommunication organization, to achieve the Digital Video Broadcasting of Second Generation Terrestrial (DVB-T2) network upgrade all over Finland. Rohde & Schwarz has provided nearly 80 ultra-high frequency (UHF) HD transmitters. This amalgamation aided Digita to improve its power efficiency and redundancy all over the new network. Both the two firms have also commenced a 5G broadcast trial in the Greater Helsinki region.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Research Methodology3.1. Overview3.2. Data Sources 4. 5G Testing Equipment Market Insights4.1. 5G Testing Equipment - Industry snapshot4.2. 5G Testing Equipment Market Dynamics4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities4.2.1.1. Growing demand for testing equipment4.2.1.2. Surge in mobile data traffic4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges4.2.2.1. High upfront costs4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4. ESTLE Analysis4.5. 5G Testing Equipment Market Industry trends 5. 5G Testing Equipment Market Assessment by Equipment Type5.1. Key Findings5.2. Introduction5.3. Oscilloscopes5.4. Signal and Spectrum Analyzers5.5. Vector Signal Generators5.6. Network Analyzers 6. Global 5G Testing Equipment Market, by Source6.1. Key Findings6.2. Introduction6.3. New6.4. Rental 7. 5G Testing Equipment Market Assessment by End User7.1. Key Findings7.2. Introduction7.3. Telecom Equipment Manufacturers7.4. Original Device Manufacturers (ODMs)7.5. Telecom Service Providers 8. 5G Testing Equipment Market Assessment by Geography8.1. Key findings8.2. Introduction 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis9.1.1. Expansion9.1.2. Acquisitions9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions 10. Company Profiles10.1. Company Overview10.2. Financial Performance10.3. Product Benchmarking10.4. Recent Developments

