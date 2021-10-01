Global 5G Substrate Materials Market Opportunities 2021-2031 - Countries At A Nascent Stage Of 5G Roll-Out Expected To Introduce Growth Opportunities For Material Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Substrate Materials Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global 5G substrate materials market is expected to reach $1,624.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The growth in the market is expected to be driven mainly by growing investments toward the adoption and deployment of 5G communication across the globe.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Development of High-Performance Advanced Materials Enabling the Roll Out of 5G Technology



Countries Rapidly Investing in Deployment of 5G Network Across the Globe



Growth of Internet Users and Edge Computing Devices

Challenges

High Cost of 5G Substrate Materials Impacting the Growth of the Market



Delays in Spectrum Allocation and Deployment Expected to Impact the Demand for 5G Substrate Materials



Various Technical Challenges Faced by the Manufacturing Companies



Slower Transition from Older Communication Generation to 5G Technology

Opportunities

Countries at a Nascent Stage of 5G Roll Out Expected to Introduce Growth Opportunities for Material Manufacturers



Companies Ramping up their Manufacturing Units Will create Opportunities for Stakeholders in the Market

Market Segmentation

Application: Smartphones, Base Stations, and Others

Smartphones, Base Stations, and Others Product: Organic Laminates (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP), Polyimide (PI), and Others), Ceramics, and Glass

Regional Segmentation

North America : U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Europe : Germany , France , Italy , and Rest-of- Europe

, , , and Rest-of- China

U.K.

Asia-Pacific and Japan : Japan , Taiwan , South Korea , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific and Japan

, , , and Rest-of- and Rest-of-the-World: South America , Middle East and Africa

Highlights by Segment

Application

5G smartphone industry is one of the most significant end-use applications of advanced substrate materials. New 5G smartphones require 4X4 multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO), 8x8 MIMO, or even more complex MIMO antenna arrays to work on the mm-wave frequency range. Companies are developing more advanced and compact-sized antennas that work on the 5G frequency spectrum. With a growing number of smartphone users, the demand for substrate material is also expected to grow in this application.

Product

In the emerging 5G era, 5G infrastructure and component materials are in high demand in the market. Organic laminates cover thermosetting insulating materials used in flexible copper-clad laminates and rigid copper-clad laminates as raw materials for circuit boards. Organic laminates consist of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), liquid crystal polymer (LCP), polyimide (PI), polyether ether ketone (PEEK), and other substrate materials used in the realization of 5G technology. These materials find their applications in various end-use applications such as smartphones and base station antennas.

Region

China is the largest consumer of 5G substrate materials, majorly due to the growing number of 5G base stations and the presence of various smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei and Apple.

Key Company Profiles & Competitive Benchmarking

Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Inc.

Daikin Industries

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.

ITEQ Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Avient Corporation

Rogers Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Chemours Company

Toray Industries Inc.

Taiwan Union Technology Corporation

Ventec International Group

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which factors are expected to impact the global 5G substrate materials market?

What is the global 5G substrate materials market size in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2031?

How much revenue is expected to be generated by different types of 5G substrate materials?

Which 5G substrate materials application is expected to be dominant in the forecast period 2021-2031?

Which companies are the major players in the global 5G substrate materials market, and what are the key market strategies adopted by them?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gr95t5

