Global 5G Security Industry To 2026 - Increasing Operator Investments For Dynamic Infrastructure Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Security Market by Component (Solutions (Next-Generation Firewall, Antivirus, DDOS Protection, DLP, Security Gateway) and Services), Network Component Security, Architecture, Deployment Type, End User, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G security market size is projected to grow from $580 Million in 2020 to $5,226 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 44.3% during the forecast period.

The 5G security market is gaining traction due to rising security concerns in the 5G networks, increasing ransomware attacks on IoT devices, rising attacks on critical infrastructure, and increasing IoT connections paved way for mMTC with enhanced security requirement. However, the high cost of 5G security solutions will restrain the adoption by SMEs.

Based on solution type, the DDoS protection solution segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The DDoS protection segment is projected to grow with the most rapid growth rate in 2020 to 2026. Enterprises use DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services for adaptive defense against DDoS attacks. These attacks further affect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of resources, which may result in billion-dollar losses for enterprises.

Enterprises segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Enterprises are undergoing digital transformation across different industries. Businesses are in various stages of implementing new technologies to develop new solutions, improve service delivery, increase operational efficiency, reduce cost, gain competitive advantage, and meet rising customer expectations. 5G will soon make it into the list of technologies enterprise will consider, with standalone 5G solutions that will enable various new industrial applications, such as robotics, big data analytics, IIoT and AR/VR in engineering and design, as well as new ways to provide remote support and training. As a result, enterprises will need 5G security mechanism to secure the entire network, applications, and devices.

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growth and also account for the largest market share in the 5G security market

APAC region is set to dominate 5G, edge computing, blockchain, and 5G security technology, due to its size, diversity, and the strategic lead taken by countries, including Singapore, South Korea, China, Australia, and Japan. These countries have always supported and promoted industrial and technological growth. Also, they possess a developed technological infrastructure, which is promoting the adoption of 5G security solutions across all industry verticals. Moreover, the region has become the center of attraction for major investments and business expansion opportunities. Companies such as ZTE (China), Samsung ( South Korea), and Huawei (China) are heavily investing in the upcoming 5G technology and are initiating field trials together with some of the leading mobile service carriers, such as China Telecom (China), KT ( South Korea), SK Telecom ( South Korea), China Mobile (China), SoftBank ( Japan), and China Unicom (China).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 5G Security Market4.2 Market, by Component4.3 Market, by Solution4.4 Market, by Service4.5 Market, by End-user4.6 5G Security Market, by Architecture4.7 Market, by Vertical4.8 Market, by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Security Concerns in the 5G Network5.2.1.2 Increasing IoT Connections Paved Way for Mmtc with Enhanced Security Requirement5.2.1.3 Increasing Ransomware Attacks on IoT Devices5.2.1.4 Rising Attacks on Critical Infrastructure5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Delay in the Standardization of Spectrum Allocation5.2.2.2 Expensive Security Solutions Impacting the Budget of SMEs5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Operator Investments for Dynamic Infrastructure5.2.3.2 Demand for Private 5G Across the Enterprises, Government, and Industrial Sectors5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Uncertainty Around Roi and Other Unprecedented Challenges5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.4 Technology Analysis5.4.1 Wi-Fi5.4.2 Wimax5.4.3 Network Slicing in Radio Access Network5.4.4 Network Slicing in Core Network5.4.5 Network Slicing in Transport Network5.4.6 Small Cell Networks5.4.7 LTE Network5.4.8 Citizens Broadband Radio Service5.4.9 MuLTEfire5.5 Regulatory Implications5.6 Value Chain Analysis5.7 Ecosystem5.8 Patent Analysis5.9 Pricing Analysis5.10 Case Studies5.11 Porter's Five Forces Model 6 5G Security Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Solutions6.2.1 Next-Generation Firewall6.2.2 Data Loss Prevention6.2.3 Antivirus/Antimalware6.2.4 Distributed Denial of Service Protection6.2.5 Security Gateway6.2.6 Sandboxing6.2.7 Other Solutions6.3 Services6.3.1 Consulting6.3.2 Implementation6.3.3 Support and Maintenance 7 5G Security Market Analysis, by Deployment Type7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Deployment Type: Market Drivers7.1.2 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact7.2 On-Premises7.3 Cloud 8 5G Security Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.1.1 End-users: Market Drivers8.1.2 End-users: COVID-19 Impact8.2 Telecom Operators8.2.1 State of 5G Commercialization8.3 Enterprises 9 5G Security Market, by Network Component Security9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Network Component Security: Market Drivers9.1.2 Network Component Security: COVID-19 Impact9.2 Radio Access Network Security9.3 Core Security 10 5G Security Market, by Architecture10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Architecture: Market Drivers10.1.2 Architecture: COVID-19 Impact10.2 5G NR Standalone10.3 5G NR Non-Standalone 11 5G Security Market, by Vertical11.1 Introduction11.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers11.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact11.2 Manufacturing11.3 Healthcare11.4 Energy and Utilities11.5 Retail11.6 Automotive and Transportation11.7 Public Safety11.8 Media and Entertainment11.9 Other Verticals 12 5G Security Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.3 Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.5 Rest of the World 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Evaluation Framework13.3 Key Market Developments13.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements13.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements13.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions13.3.4 Business Expansions13.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players13.5 Historical Revenue Analysis13.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview13.7 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions13.7.1 Star13.7.2 Emerging Leaders13.7.3 Pervasive13.7.4 Participants13.8 Strength of Product Portfolio13.9 Business Strategy Excellence13.10 Ranking of Key Players 14 Company Profiles14.1 Introduction14.2 Ericsson14.3 Palo Alto Networks14.4 Cisco14.5 Allot14.6 Huawei14.7 A10 Networks14.8 Nokia14.9.1 Business Overview14.10 Juniper Networks14.11 Spirent14.12 Fortinet14.13 Mobileum14.14 Trend Micro14.15 ZTE14.16 Akamai Technologies14.17 Colt Technology Services14.18 Clavister14.19 Radware14.20 At&T14.21 Positive Technologies14.22 Riscure14.23 Avast14.24 G+D Mobile Security14.25 Checkpoint Software Technologies14.26 Forge Rock 15 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1f8oay

