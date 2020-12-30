Global 5G Network And Tower Deployment Market Report 2020-2025 Featuring American Tower, Crown Castle Int'l., SBA Communications, CTI Towers, China Tower

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market: Analysis by Frequency Band (Low, Medium, High), by Location, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 5G Tower Market was valued at USD 1934.45 Million in the year 2019. The emergence of 5G is expected to create enhanced 5G-convergence services and to more deeply integrate existing industries with mobile telecommunication. Through the adoption of 5G technology, existing ICT innovation services, such as self-driving cars, smart factories, drones, and healthcare, are expected to experience tremendous changes in service paradigms, leading to large new markets.With increased Internet demand, a number of providers are stepping up to the plate by expanding network capacity, suspending overage caps, offering lower cost wireless and broadband services, and promising not to cancel service for those impacted by the virus.Additionally, with the recent disruption from COVID-19, there is an expectation that global smartphone units to decline high-single-digit year-over-year in 2020. However, 5G network deployment continues and OEMs continue to prepare to launch 5G phones.However, the growth of 5G will benefit many businesses - both users and suppliers of this technology or related infrastructure. For instance, operators and network providers will be able to enhance network performance, capacity, and customer experience. North America region holds the major 5G Tower market share of around x% in 2019. All major service providers in the U.S. and Canada, are moving aggressively to launch 5G commercially, which is anticipated to facilitate the market growth. Scope of the Report

The report analyses the 5G Tower Market by Location (Rooftop Tower, Ground Tower).

The report assesses the 5G Tower market by Frequency Band (Low Band, Medium Band, High Band).

The Global 5G Tower Market has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , LAMEA) and By Country ( United States , Germany , United Kingdom , China, Japan , South Korea , Australia ).

, , , LAMEA) and By Country ( , , , China, , , ). The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Location, and Frequency Band. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies and mergers and acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include American Tower Corporation, Crown Castle International Corp., SBA Communications Corporation, CTI Towers Inc., China Tower .

. The report presents the analysis of 5G Tower deployment market for the historical year 2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Scope and Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations2.1 Expand through focused investments and acquisitions2.2 Establish a centralized 5G Tower network built on existing industry standards2.3 Implement changes in licensure, credentialing and privileging of providers to facilitate the adoption of 5G Tower 3. 5G Tower Market: Product Overview 4. Global 5G Tower Market: Sizing and Forecast4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2019-20254.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global 5G Tower Market4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook 5. Global 5G Tower Market Segmentation, By Location (Value)5.1 Global 5G Tower Market: Segment Analysis5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global 5G Tower Market: By Location (2019 & 2025)5.3 By Rooftop Tower- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2025)5.4 By Ground Tower- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2025) 6. Global 5G Tower Market Segmentation, By Frequency Band (Value)6.1 Global 5G Tower Market: Segment Analysis6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global 5G Tower Market: By Frequency Band (2019 & 2025)6.3 By Low Band- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2025)6.4 By Medium Band- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2025)6.5 By High Band- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2025) 7. Global 5G Tower Market: Regional Analysis7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global 5G Tower Market: By Region (2019 & 2025) 8. North America 5G Tower Market: An Analysis8.1 North America 5G Tower Market: Size and Forecast (2019-2025)8.2 North America Economic and industrial Statistics8.3 North America 5G Tower Market- Prominent Companies8.4 Market Segmentation By Location (Rooftop Tower, Ground Tower)8.5 Market Segmentation By Frequency Band (Low Band. Medium Band, High Band)8.6 North America 5G Tower Market: Country Analysis8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America 5G Tower Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)8.8 Competitive Scenario of North America 5G Tower: By Country (2019 & 2025)8.9 United States 5G Tower Market: Size and Forecast (2019-2025)8.10 United States 5G Tower Market Segmentation By Location, By Frequency Band (2019-2025)8.11 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics 9. Europe 5G Tower Market: An Analysis 10. Asia Pacific 5G Tower Market: An Analysis 11. Global 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market Dynamics11.1 Global 5G Tower Market Drivers11.2 Global 5G Tower Market Restraints11.3 Global 5G Tower Market Trends 12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis12.1 Market Attractiveness12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global 5G Tower Market - By Location (Year 2025)12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global 5G Tower Market - By Frequency Band (Year 2025)12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global 5G Tower Market - By Region (Year 2025)12.2 Strategic Analysis12.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions 13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Competitiveness of 5G Tower Companies13.2 Companies share by Tower revenues13.3 Market share of Tower Companies in US 14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)14.1 American Tower Corporation14.2 Crown Castle International Corp.14.3 SBA Communications Corporation14.4 CTI Towers Inc.14.5 China TowerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sus8yf

