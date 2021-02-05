Global 5G And Edge Computing Report 2020-2024: Growth Opportunities For Both Consumer And Enterprise Use Cases

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G and Edge Computing - Cloud Workloads Shifting to the Edge, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The term 'Edge Computing' refers to computing that pushes intelligence, data processing, analytics, and communication capabilities down to where the data originates, that is, at network gateways or directly at endpoints. The aim is to reduce latency, ensure highly efficient networks and operations, as well as service delivery and improved user experience. By extending computing closer to the data source, edge computing enables latency-sensitive computing, offers greater business agility through better control and faster insights, lowers operating expenses, and results in more efficient network bandwidth support.

There have been 3 major computing revolutions in industrial applications - mainframe, client server, and cloud computing. Taking up where these paradigms left off, edge computing is establishing itself as a foundational technology for industrial enterprises with its shorter latencies, robust security, responsive data collection, and lower costs. It is extremely relevant in the current hyper-connected industrial environment, as its solution-agnostic nature enables its use across a range of applications, including autonomous assets, remote asset monitoring, data extraction from stranded assets, autonomous robotics, autonomous vehicles, smart factories, oilfield operations management, machine monitoring and smart campuses.The multi-access edge computing (MEC) market is still at a nascent stage, with telecom operators and cloud providers conducting trials and, in certain cases, agreements to launch commercial offerings. The recent launch of 5G technology with much lower latency and higher capacity, coupled with MEC, brings computing power closer to customers, driving new applications and experiences. Operators are now deploying smaller data centers in the network edge, closer to customers, optimizing applications performance. However, telecom operators cannot implement and manage MEC alone. They must establish partnerships and an application ecosystem to seize this growth opportunity. Thus, operators are partnering with cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and IBM Cloud to improve the performance of existing mission-critical applications and enable new applications over wireless networks.This market influences growth opportunities in a variety of areas, for both consumer and enterprise use cases, where the low-latency requirements for connectivity are essential for applications and user experience. For consumers, there are innovative applications such as 5G gaming and augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and ultra-high-definition (UDH) streaming. For enterprises, telecom operators are deploying private wireless networks to enable Manufacturing 4.0, automated mining, precision agriculture, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and other compelling use cases. The analyst anticipates that approximately 90% of industrial enterprises will utilize edge computing by 2022, and a majority of the data will be processed in the edge even before 5G coverage reaches higher levels and use cases mature. The geographic coverage of this MEC study is global, and the study period is from 2019 to 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on MEC

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Definitions: Scope of Analysis

Market Definitions: Edge Computing and MEC Concepts

Market Definitions: Historic Computing Revolutions

MEC Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for MEC

Three Core Elements of 5G: eMBB, UMTC, and MMTC

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Key Growth Metrics for Multi-access Edge Computing

Growth Environment

Growth Drivers for MEC

Growth Restraints for MEC

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast: Multi-access Edge Computing

Revenue Forecast by Type: Multi-access Edge Computing

Revenue Forecast by Segment: Multi-access Edge Computing

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Type: Multi-access Edge Computing

Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis: Multi-access Edge Computing

Competitive Environment: Multi-access Edge Computing

Agreements for Cooperation in MEC Standardization and Interoperability

Service Provider Mobile Revenue Mix

3. Competitive Profiles of Telcos

AT&T's Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile

China Mobile's Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile

Telefonica's Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile

KT Corp's Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile

Verizon's Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile

Vodafone's Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile

4. Competitive Profiles of Cloud Providers and Tech Companies

AWS Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile

Google Cloud Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile

IBM Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile

MS Azure Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile

Intel Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile

Cisco Multi-Access Edge Computing Profile

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Mobile Gaming for Interactive and Networked Entertainment

Growth Opportunity 2: Connected/Autonomous Vehicles for More Efficient Transportation and Zero Accidents

Growth Opportunity 3: AR and VR for Immersive Experiences and Augmentation of Human Cognition

Growth Opportunity 4: UHD Video Streaming to Support the Increased Video On-demand Consumption on Mobile

Growth Opportunity 5: IoT/AI/ML Inferencing for Real Time Video Analytics and Other Analytics Solutions as a Service

Growth Opportunity 6: Industry 4.0 Solutions for Increased Productivity and Zero Accidents

Growth Opportunity 7: Smart City Applications for Serving Citizens Better and Reducing Costs and CO2 Emissions

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

AWS

China Mobile

Cisco

Google Cloud

IBM

Intel

KT Corporation

MS Azure

Telefonica

Verizon

Vodafone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1kajou

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-5g-and-edge-computing-report-2020-2024-growth-opportunities-for-both-consumer-and-enterprise-use-cases-301223116.html

SOURCE Research and Markets