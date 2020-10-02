Global $56.35 Billion IoT In Elevators Market Perspective And Forecast, 2017-2019 & 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT in Elevators Market - By Application, By End user - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IoT in Elevators market is slated to accrue revenue worth approximately 56.35 (USD Billion) by 2026 and will record a CAGR of almost 15% during 2020-2026. The report offers assessment and analysis of the Top 10 IoT in Elevators market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). IntroductionIoT or connected things are utilized in elevators for facilitating vertical passenger transport as well as effective commodity transportation with the help of artificial intelligence. Additionally, it facilitates upgradation of key components of elevator, enhances the service efficiency of elevators, and improves elevator safety & maintenance facility. IoT enabled elevators are embedded with unique features such as low waiting periods, power efficiency, and mobile connectivity. The IoT in elevators market is likely to gain traction in the coming years due to its massive use in malls, high-rise buildings, hospitals, and hotels. Market Growth DynamicsSurge in urbanization and rising need for amenities in the residential & commercial sectors in emerging economies will drive the growth of the market over the forecasting years. Apparently, installation of predictive maintenance facility in elevators for monitoring heat changes, noise fluctuations, and friction will drive the market trends. Additionally, IoT technology assist in reducing total downtime in elevators and this will create lucrative growth avenues for the market over the forthcoming years. In addition to this, escalating need for secured as well as power proficient systems will define the surge of IoT in elevators market over the forthcoming years.Furthermore, large-scale need for smart services by the organizations for protecting assets as well as securing them against external & internal challenges will steer the expansion of market in the years to come. Apparently, growing need for remote monitoring will drive the business trends. North America To Contribute Major Market Revenue Share By 2026The growth of the market in North American sub-continent over 2020-2026 is owing to presence of major players in the countries like the U.S. and availability of strong IoT infrastructure in the region. Apart from this, rise in the high-rise constructions, immense proportion of digitization, and technological breakthroughs in the countries like Canada and the U.S. will offer new growth avenues for the market in the region over the forecast timespan. Competitive LandscapeKey players profiled in the report include:

Otis Elevator Company

Toshiba Elevators

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ThyssenKrupp AG

KONE Corporation

Schindler Group

The global IoT in elevators market is segmented as follows: By Component

Hardware (M2M Gateway/Elevator Gateway)

Software

On-Premise

Cloud

Services

Designing and Engineering

Installation

Refurbishing

Maintenance and Repair

Managed Services

By Application

Preventive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring

Advanced Reporting

Connectivity Management

Others (Call Management)

By End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

