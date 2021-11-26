Global $512M Exosome Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market, 2026 | Featuring Profiles Of Codiak Biosciences, Evox Therapeutics, Exosome Diagnostics, Hansabiomed Life Sciences, Nanosomix, And SBI
DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics should grow from $97.8 million in 2021 to $512.6 million by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.3% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The exosome diagnostic market should grow from $57.1 million in 2021 to $321.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.3% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The exosome therapeutics market should grow from $33.1 million in 2021 to $169.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 38.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate new commercial opportunities in the exosome diagnostic, therapeutic and research tool markets. The geographic scope of this study covers the U.S. and companies worldwide. This market is complex and consists of a number of different sectors, each affected differently by scientific and technological development. The report identifies the main positive and negative factors in each sector and forecasts further trends and product and assay development in every category of this industry.
The report includes:
- An updated review of the global market for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics within the biotech research industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Estimation and forecast the overall global market size, and corresponding market share analysis by application, end-user, and geographic region
- Description of immunological compatibility, cargo capabilities and other intrinsic therapeutic activities of exosomes
- Evaluation of exosome proteins and nucleic acids as diagnostic biomarkers and discussion of their impact on microRNA, liquid biopsy and stem cell research industry
- Information on bioinformatics databases for exosome research and product development, including as ExoCarta, Vesiclopedia and EVpedia
- Impact of exosome research on specific biopharmaceutical market and summary of details for major companies researching and producing exosome products
- A relevant patent analysis on Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics in the U.S., Europe and Japan
- Competitive landscape of the major players operating within the global market, and their global rankings and company share analysis
- Profile descriptions of the leading vendor companies
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Exosome Therapeutics Market
Chapter 5 Exosome Diagnostics Market
Chapter 6 Exosome Therapeutics Market
Chapter 7 Exosome Reagents and Research Tools Market
Chapter 8 Global Exosome Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market by End-user
Chapter 9 Global Exosome Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market by Region
Chapter 10 Impact of Exosome Research on Specific Biopharmaceutical Markets
Chapter 11 Patents and Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 12 Market Summary
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Codiak Biosciences
- Evox Therapeutics Ltd.
- Exosome Diagnostics Inc.
- Hansabiomed Life Sciences Ltd. (Lonza)
- Nanosomix Inc.
- System Biosciences (SBI)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqaabr
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-512m-exosome-diagnostics--therapeutics-market-2026--featuring-profiles-of-codiak-biosciences-evox-therapeutics-exosome-diagnostics-hansabiomed-life-sciences-nanosomix-and-sbi-301432405.html
SOURCE Research and Markets