Global $50 Billion Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, & Power Equipment Rental Market To 2027
DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Equipment Rental - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Equipment Rental estimated at US$45.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach US$22.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR
The Equipment Rental market in the U. S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.
Mining Segment to Record 1.4% CAGR
In the global Mining segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Aggreko PLC
- AKTIO Corporation
- Ashtead Group Plc.
- Atlas Copco
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Cramo Plc
- Deere & Company
- Fabick CAT
- Herc Rentals Inc.
- Kanamoto Co., Ltd.
- Loxam S. A. S.
- Maxim Crane Works, L. P.
- Mustang CAT
- NIKKEN CORPORATION
- Nishio Rent All Co., Ltd.
- Sims Crane & Equipment
- Stephensons Rental Services Inc.
- Sunstate Equipment Company
- Titan Machinery
- United Rentals, Inc.
Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Equipment Rental Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Equipment Rental Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Equipment Rental Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Equipment Rental Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Construction (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Construction (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Mining (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Mining (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Mining (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Power (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Power (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Power (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Equipment Rental Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Equipment Rental Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
- Equipment Rental Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Equipment Rental Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 46
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6lbt9c
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-50-billion-oil--gas-construction-mining--power-equipment-rental-market-to-2027-301175171.html
SOURCE Research and Markets