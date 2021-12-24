Global $5.95 Bn Autoinjectors Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autoinjectors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autoinjectors market is expected to grow from $2.42 billion in 2020 to $2.94 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The market is expected to reach $5.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.3%.Major players in the autoinjectors market are AbbVie, Mylan, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Becton Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical, Merck, Pfizer, Bayer, Biogen, and AstraZeneca.The autoinjectors market consists of sales of auto-injectors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are designed to help people overcome their fear of using a needle-based medication delivery system on their own. An autoinjector is a device for injecting a single, preset dose of medication into one's own body. It generally consists of a spring-loaded syringe that is activated when the device is pressed firmly against the body.The main types of autoinjectors are disposable autoinjectors and reusable autoinjectors. The disposable autoinjectors market consists of sales of disposable autoinjectors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are designed to replace traditional pre-filled syringes and eliminate psychological barriers by removing the needle from the patient's view.

Disposable autoinjectors combine a spring-powered power source with a protected needle that administers the required drug solution subcutaneously or intramuscularly. The different therapies include rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, anaphylaxis, other therapies and are administered in various routes such as subcutaneous, intramuscular. These are sold to customers through an online retailer and pharmacy and are implemented in various verticals such as home care settings, hospitals and clinics, others. North America was the largest region in the autoinjectors market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The growing technological advancements are shaping the autoinjectors market. Major players operating in the autoinjectors sector are focused on developing technological solutions for autoinjectors to meet the demand for a viscous biologics delivery mechanism. In March 2020, SHL medical, a Switzerland-based provider of advanced delivery devices, such as autoinjectors, pen injectors, advanced inhalers, and wearable drug delivery systems, acquired Weibel CDS for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, SHL is expected to expand its portfolio of innovative drug delivery solutions for injection devices. Weibel CDS is a Swiss medical technology company that specializes in the research and development of patch injection systems and devices.The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the autoinjectors market in the coming years. Chronic diseases are described as illnesses that last a year or longer and necessitate continuing medical attention. Chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes are the world's top causes of mortality and disability.

Auto injection devices are intended for multiple injections of biologics and hormones in patients who require regular dosage for long-term management of medical circumstances such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases drives the growth of the autoinjectors market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Autoinjectors Market Characteristics 3. Autoinjectors Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Autoinjectors 5. Autoinjectors Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Autoinjectors Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market5.1.2. Restraints On the Market5.2. Global Autoinjectors Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market5.2.2. Restraints On the Market 6. Autoinjectors Market Segmentation6.1. Global Autoinjectors Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Disposable Autoinjectors

Reusable Autoinjectors

6.2. Global Autoinjectors Market, Segmentation by therapy, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Diabetes

Anaphylaxis

Other therapies

6.3. Global Autoinjectors Market, Segmentation by Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

6.4. Global Autoinjectors Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Online Retailer

Pharmacy

6.5. Global Autoinjectors Market, Segmentation by End User , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Home Care Settings

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

7. Autoinjectors Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Autoinjectors Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion7.2. Global Autoinjectors Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Mylan

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Teva Pharmaceutical

Merck

Pfizer

Bayer

Biogen

AstraZeneca

