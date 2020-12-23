Global $5.4 Bn Marine Biotechnology Market To 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Biotechnology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A revised analysis puts the global market size at US$5.4 billion for the year 2027.

The COVID-19 induced recession has now cast serious questions on the ability of governments and companies to earmark financial commitments in times of crisis.

The only hope for the market in successfully mitigating the short- and long-term damage of the crisis, is securing fiscal stimulus from governments. However, the commitment of pandemic scarred deficit widened governments in funding innovation ecosystems is yet to be seen.

Most R&D budgets which are so vital for innovation are largely dependent upon financial support from governments. Healthy financial performance of companies also determines the extent of willingness to reinvest earnings into R&D and new product development.

In the meantime, marine biotechnology research in all applications except healthcare will decline. While the economy is running out of money, biopharmaceutical research is landing big bucks as the world desperately seeks ways to treat, cure and stop the spread of the disease. Universities and top pharma industry R&D teams will continue to work together to address the pandemic. All hopes are pinned on biopharmaceutical innovation for a medical breakthrough to fight COVID-19.

Biopharmaceutical companies are witnessing their market cap rise significantly. The COVID tragedy will be the beginning of biotech revolution and innovation in treating diseases and developing vaccines. While the global economy slows down, pharma biotechnology firms both big and small will fearlessly continue to innovate and bring hope. This brings good news for healthcare applications of marine biotechnology. The potential to derive antiviral agents from marine fungi will be fully exploited now more than ever. Already, marine red algae are being researched for use as a coating material on surfaces & objects to curb the spread the disease & also in the production of antiviral drugs to fight COVID-19.

Another industry that has and will continue to witness the revolutionizing influence of marine biotechnology is the pharmaceutical industry. Pharma companies plunge into the seas in search of newer, safer, natural and more effective drugs. Marine organisms-derived chemicals have the advantage of abundance and can be easily produced in large scale. New discoveries and development of marine peptides will drive growth of peptide therapeutics in the coming years.

Bioactive marine compounds developed so far include Alkaloids, Lactones, Hydroxybenzene, Quinones, Peptides, Sterides, Aether, and Ketal. Marine-derived pharmaceuticals are already making an impact on therapeutic areas such as anti-cancer, anti-bacterial, anti-fungus, anti-virus, pest resistance, and pulmonary hypertensive vascular disease (PHVD), among others. Nutraceuticals, cosmetics and antibiotics will witness the biggest impact, followed by bioactives and bio-assays in clinical diagnostics.

With numerous pharmacological properties waiting to be exploited, there are strong investment opportunities for further research in this space. Environmental remediation also represents another interesting area of opportunity with new biotechnological approaches helping develop novel biosensing technologies, and anti-fouling technologies for protection and management of the environment.

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Marine Biotechnology

Global Marine Biotechnology Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Witness Fastest Growth

Biomaterials and Bio Active Substances Lead the Marine Biotechnology Market

Drug-Discovery: A Promising Outcome of Marine Biotechnology

Recent Market Activity

