Global $49.9 Bn Bioprocessing Market Insights & Forecasts To 2025 - Growing Sales Of Biotech Drugs, Rise Is Cell Culture Practice & Growth In Biopharma Merger & Acquisition Deals

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioprocessing Market (by Process, Technology, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioprocessing Market (by Process, Technology, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioprocessing market is expected to record a value of US$49.9 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.49%, for the time period of 2021 to 2025.

The factors such as growing sales of biotech, rising number of clinical trials, rise in cell culture practice, growth in biopharma merger & acquisition deals, growing urbanization and growing awareness about various communicable diseases would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by waste disposal of single-use equipment and stringent regulations on bioprocessing. A few notable trends may include upsurge in biotech funding, growth in FDA approvals and emergence of various pandemic diseases.

The global bioprocessing industry is rapidly expanding due to the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, as they are more extensively accepted for the clinical treatment of a wide range of ailments.

Unlike small molecule drugs, these biomolecule-based therapeutics, or biologics, are produced using living cells in two distinct phases, called upstream and downstream. Therefore, growing production of wide range of biologics is providing lucrative growth opportunity to the global bioprocessing market.

The fastest growing regional market was North America due to the presence of major biopharmaceutical companies that continue to spend significant amount of funds in the R&D of new novel therapeutics, which is providing scope for the advance market growth.

Further, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has put biopharmaceutical industry in the frontline of the potential vaccine development against the deadly SARS-COV2 virus, which resulted in the increased number of clinical trials and thereby led to the growth of the global bioprocessing market.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global bioprocessing market.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and ROW) have been analyzed in detail.

, , and ROW) have been analyzed in detail. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Merck Group, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sartorius AG and Repligen) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Bioprocessing Equipment Manufacturers

Supply Chain Partners

End Users (Biopharmaceutical and R&D & clinical Centers)

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Phases of Bioprocessing1.3 Upstream and Downstream Activities1.4 Major Bioprocessing Technologies1.5 Bioprocessing Equipment1.6 Advantages of Single-Use Bioprocessing

2. COVID-19 Impact2.1 Positive Impact on Bioprocessing Vendors2.2 Increase in COVID-19 Clinical Trials2.3 Emerging Role of Biosimilars in COVID-19

3. Global Bioprocessing Market3.1 Global Bioprocessing Market by Value3.2 Global Bioprocessing Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global Bioprocessing Market by Process3.3.1 Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market by Value3.3.2 Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Market by Value3.3.4 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Market Forecast by Value3.4 Global Bioprocessing Market by Technology3.4.1 Global Stainless Steel Bioprocessing System Market by Value3.4.2 Global Stainless Steel Bioprocessing System Market Forecast by Value3.4.3 Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market by Value3.4.4 Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Forecast by Value3.4.5 Global Single-use Bioprocessing (SUB) System Market by Application3.4.6 Global Biopharmaceutical SUB Market by Value3.4.7 Global Biopharmaceutical SUB Market Forecast by Value3.4.8 Global Research & Development SUB Market by Value3.4.9 Global Research & Development SUB Market Forecast by Value3.5 Global Single-use Bioprocessing (SUB) System Market by Region

4. Single-use Bioprocessing Regional Market4.1 North America4.1.1 North America Single-use Bioprocessing Market by Value4.1.2 North America Single-use Bioprocessing Market Forecast by Value4.2 Europe4.3 Asia Pacific4.4 ROW

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Growing Sales of Biotech Drugs5.1.2 Rising Number of Clinical Studies5.1.3 Rise is Cell Culture Practice5.1.4 Growth in Biopharma Merger & Acquisition Deals5.1.5 Growing Urbanization5.1.6 Growing Awareness About Various Communicable Diseases5.2 Key Trends5.2.1 Upsurge in Biotech Funding5.2.2 Growth in Drug Approvals5.2.3 Emergence of Various Pandemic Diseases5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Waste disposal of Single-use Equipment5.3.2 Stringent Regulations on Bioprocessing

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison6.1.3 Key Players - R&D Expenditure Comparison6.1.4 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market Share by Company6.1.5 Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Share by Company

7. Company Profiles7.1 Business Overview7.2 Financial Overview7.3 Business Strategies

Boehringer Ingelheim

Danaher Corporation

Merck Group

Repligen

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eq6lpj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-49-9-bn-bioprocessing-market-insights--forecasts-to-2025---growing-sales-of-biotech-drugs-rise-is-cell-culture-practice--growth-in-biopharma-merger--acquisition-deals-301355876.html

SOURCE Research and Markets