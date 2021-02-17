Global $48 Billion Catalyst Market To 2027 With Albemarle Corporation And Royal Dutch Shell Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catalyst Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Raw Material (Chemical Compounds, Zeolites, Metals), by Product (Heterogeneous, Homogeneous), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global catalyst market size is expected to reach USD 48.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4%. Increasing the manufacturing of polymers is projected to play a vital role in the growth of the market. In addition, the presence of regulations supporting the manufacturing and use of catalysts is expected to augment market growth over the next eight years.Catalysts are increasingly being used to reduce the processing time of crude oil refining along with improving refining equipment efficiency. Favorable environmental regulations regarding the non-harmful effects of catalysts in various industries have been driving the market over the past few years. The European Catalyst Manufacturers Association (ECMA) promotes the use of catalysts in various industries in order to cut down emissions and reduce pollution. Additionally, the introduction of biocatalysts is expected to open new avenues for the market over the forecast period.Prominent growth in the market is likely to be witnessed in North America, Europe, and Japan on account of low sulfur mandates. However, emerging markets of Asia Pacific countries such as China and India are expected to project strongest growth for chemical synthesis and polymers and petrochemical catalysts. Petroleum refining catalysts remain a highly attractive segment, especially in oil and gas dominant countries such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait.Declining crude oil demand in addition to trade halts, supply chain disruptions, and industrial shutdowns caused by the impact of COVID-19 in some of the major economies such as the U.S, Iran, India, U.K, Germany, Italy, and China are likely to challenge market growth in 2020.The market is highly influenced by dominated suppliers such as Albemarle Corporation and Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The major players dominate the market with a substantial presence throughout the value chain. This offers companies with benefits starting from the procurement of raw materials to the manufacturing of the final product, thus, sustaining the economies of scale to the finest level.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Catalysts Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Vendor Landscape3.4. Technology Overview3.5. Regulatory Framework3.5.1. REACH3.6. Market Dynamics3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.7. Business Environment Analysis3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4. Catalysts Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Definition & Scope4.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 20274.3. Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 for the following:4.3.1. Chemical compounds4.3.1.1. Peroxides4.3.1.2. Acids4.3.1.3. Amines and others4.3.2. Metals4.3.2.1. Precious metals4.3.2.2. Base metals4.3.3. Zeolites4.3.4. Others Chapter 5. Catalysts Market: Product by Application Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Definition & Scope5.2. Product by Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 20275.3. Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 for the following:5.3.1. Heterogeneous Catalyst5.3.1.1. Chemical synthesis5.3.1.1.1. Chemical catalysts5.3.1.1.2. Adsorbents5.3.1.1.3. Syngas production5.3.1.1.4. Bed grading5.3.1.1.5. Others5.3.1.2. Petroleum refining5.3.1.2.1. FCC5.3.1.2.2. Alkylation5.3.1.2.3. Hydrotreating5.3.1.2.4. Catalytic Reforming5.3.1.2.5. Purification5.3.1.2.6. Others5.3.1.3. Polymers and petrochemicals5.3.1.3.1. Ziegler Natta5.3.1.3.2. Reaction Initiator5.3.1.3.3. Chromium5.3.1.3.4. Urethane5.3.1.3.5. Others5.3.1.4. Environmental5.3.1.4.1. Light duty vehicles5.3.1.4.2. Motorcycles5.3.1.4.3. Heavy duty vehicles5.3.1.4.4. Others5.3.2. Homogeneous Catalyst5.3.2.1. Chemical synthesis5.3.2.1.1. Chemical catalysts5.3.2.1.2. Adsorbents5.3.2.1.3. Syngas production5.3.2.1.4. Others5.3.2.2. Petroleum refining5.3.2.2.1. FCC5.3.2.2.2. Alkylation5.3.2.2.3. Hydrotreating5.3.2.2.4. Catalytic Reforming5.3.2.2.5. Bed grading5.3.2.2.6. Purification5.3.2.2.7. Others5.3.2.3. Polymers and petrochemicals5.3.2.3.1. Ziegler Natta5.3.2.3.2. Reaction Initiator5.3.2.3.3. Chromium5.3.2.3.4. Urethane5.3.2.3.5. Solid Phosphorous Acid catalyst5.3.2.3.6. Others5.3.2.4. Environmental5.3.2.4.1. Light duty vehicles5.3.2.4.2. Motorcycles5.3.2.4.3. Heavy duty vehicles5.3.2.4.4. Others Chapter 6. Catalysts Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Regional Market Snapshot6.2. Regional Market Share and Top 5 Players, 2019 Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis7.1 Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry- Synergy Analysis7.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)7.3 Vendor Landscape7.4 Key Company Market Share, 2019 Chapter 8. Company Profile

Albemarle

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Lyondell Basell

Arkema

The Dow Chemical

Haldor Topse

W.R. Grace

Johnson Matthey

Axens

Honeywell UOP

Zeolyst International

Clariant

Umicore

Exxon Mobil

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynyazn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-48-billion-catalyst-market-to-2027-with-albemarle-corporation-and-royal-dutch-shell-dominating-301230236.html

SOURCE Research and Markets