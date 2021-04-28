Global $47.8 Billion Digital Identity Infrastructure And Services Market To 2026

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services Market by Asset Type, Deployment Type, Organization Type and Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Driven by emerging opportunities, digital identity infrastructure and services will become a $47.8 billion USD global opportunity by 2026

This report assesses the digital identity management market including the concepts, key challenges, future trends and analysis of the key market players and solutions. It evaluates the current state and future outlook of identity management solutions and services with a focus on leading technical approaches, technologies, companies, and solutions. This includes opportunities in emerging areas such as the Identity of Thing (IDoT) and IoT identity managed services.

Managing identities and access control for enterprise applications remains one of the greatest challenges facing IT today. While an enterprise may be able to leverage several cloud computing services without a good identity and access management strategy, in the long run extending an organization's identity services into the cloud is a necessary prerequisite for strategic use of on-demand computing services.

Supporting today's rapidly evolving cloud ecosystem requires a thorough assessment of an organization's readiness to conduct cloud-based Identity and Access Management (IAM), as well as understanding the capabilities of the organization's cloud computing providers. We see over 20% of all communications and commerce solutions relying upon unified identity by 2026.

Today's world of identity management is largely focused on personal, directly human-related activities such as secure access to physical or digital assets. Emerging areas such as wearable technology will play a role in terms of enterprise security and access control. The introduction of 5G-based service-based architectures will help substantially in this area as unified identity is built into the system. This will be particularly important for scalability for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

The future of ICT will include many more identity-related issues and challenges that pertain to non-human activities such as those autonomous actions that occur on behalf of humans with the IoT. Therefore, it is critically important to understand the state of identity management today so that one can better position for the future of ID Management in an IoT world.

Select Report Findings:

Digital identity will be the single biggest gating factor to the adoption of enterprise IoT

The combination of technologies and approaches are required to ensure robust security and privacy

Over 20% of all communications and commerce solutions will rely upon a unified digital identity approach by 2026

The five largest industry verticals through 2026 will be financial services, telecom and IT, insurance, government, and healthcare services

The introduction of 5G service-based architecture will enable many new digital identity opportunities for both human-controlled and machine-oriented devices

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Digital Identity Overview2.1 Identity Management Attributes2.1.1 Physical vs. Digital Identity2.1.2 Digital Identity Attributes2.1.3 Identity Management Systems2.1.4 Digital Identity Privacy and Security2.2 Digital Identity Market Drivers2.2.1 Communications Service Providers2.2.1.1 Subscriber Data Management2.2.1.1 Caller Identification Management2.2.1.2 Connected Device Identity Management2.2.1.3 Internet of Things Identity Management2.2.2 Enterprise Identity Management2.2.2.1 Access to and Usage of Corporate Assets2.2.2.2 Enterprise Device Identity Management

3.0 Digital Identity Companies3.1 Abine3.2 Ad Hoc Labs DBA Burner3.3 AdTheorent3.4 Agora Innovation3.5 AID:Tech3.6 AlertEnterprise3.7 Alitheon3.8 AlphaFox Systems Ltd.3.9 Ambisafe3.10 AMI Group3.11 Anchor ID3.12 Apply Mobile3.13 AriadNEXT3.14 ArticSoft3.15 ATOMNAUT3.16 Auth03.17 AU10TIX3.18 AUTHADA3.19 Authenteq3.20 Authentiq3.21 Authomate3.22 Authoriti3.23 Aver3.24 Averon3.25 Avoco3.26 Axuall3.27 BehavioSec3.28 Beyond Identity3.29 BidiPass3.30 BigchainDB GmbH3.31 BIID3.32 Billon3.33 Bio Recognition Systems3.34 BioCatch3.35 Biolink Technologies3.36 Blanco3.37 Blinking3.38 Blockchain Helix AG3.39 Blocknotary3.40 Blockvest3.41 Blue Biometrics3.42 BlueLine Grid3.43 Bluzelle3.44 BMC Software3.45 Bridge Protocol3.46 bridge21 3.47 B-Secur3.48 Bubbletone3.49 BullGuard3.50 Bynder3.51 Callsign3.52 Cambridge Blockchain3.53 CANARIE3.54 Beam Solutions3.55 Certisign Holding, Inc.3.56 Chainvine3.57 Chekk3.58 Citizen (this.citizen.is)3.59 Civic3.60 Cognito (BlockScore)3.61 COINDAQ3.62 Connective3.63 Connet3.64 Covered Security3.65 Crayonic3.66 Credits (Pythia)3.67 Credntia3.68 CrossVerify Limited3.69 Cymmetria3.70 DACC3.71 Dangerous Things3.72 Danube Tech3.73 Daon3.74 Dashbid3.75 Dashlane3.76 DataChecker3.77 Deep Instinct3.78 Digidentity3.79 Digital Identity Solutions Europe3.80 Digital Signal3.81 DocuSign3.82 Dominode3.83 Duo Security3.84 Dynamis3.85 easyID3.86 Element3.87 Elliptic3.88 Entrust Limited3.89 Erachain3.90 Etive Technologies3.91 Etronika3.92 Euronovate3.93 Evernym3.94 EVRYTHNG3.95 Excalibur3.96 EXOCHAIN3.97 Experian plc.3.98 Extreme Networks3.99 EyeEm3.100 Facebook3.101 Finhaven3.102 Finsphere3.103 First Orion3.104 FitPay3.105 ForgeRock3.106 Forter3.107 GB Group3.108 Gemalto3.109 GenieICO3.110 goSudo3.111 GovCoin Systems3.112 Haps3.113 Heliocor3.114 Hello Soda3.115 High Fidelity3.116 Hiving Technology3.117 Hiya3.118 Homeppl3.119 HooYu3.120 HouseAfrica3.121 Ekata3.122 Idology3.123 Okta3.124 Twilio3.125 I/O Digital3.126 IBM3.127 Iconloop3.128 ID.me3.129 IDEMIA3.130 Identity20203.131 IdentityMind3.132 IDNOMIC3.133 IDnow3.134 ID-Pal3.135 IDScan Biometrics3.136 Imageware Systems3.137 Impinj3.138 Imprivata3.139 InnoValor3.140 Innovate Identity3.141 Inside Secure3.142 INTELid3.143 Intesa3.144 iProov3.145 IPSO MICROELECTRONICS3.146 Isosec3.147 Jolocom3.148 Juru3.149 Juvo3.150 Kairos3.151 Keeps3.152 Keyfactor3.153 Keyp3.154 Know Your Customer3.155 Kompany3.156 Kreditech (Kredito)3.157 KYC Chain3.158 LAB Group3.159 Learning Machine3.160 LifeLock3.161 Lleida.net3.162 Logrr3.163 Loqr3.164 Hermetic Security / LynxGuard3.165 Matchupbox3.166 MessageDoc3.167 MFChain3.168 MIRACL3.169 Mooti LLC3.170 Moqom3.171 MPP Global Solutions3.172 myEGO2GO3.173 Naborly3.174 NEC3.175 Nect3.176 NETKI3.177 Nettoken Ltd.3.178 Network Utilities Systems3.179 Neustar3.180 neXenio3.181 Nexthink3.182 NextTech3.183 Notakey3.184 NquiringMinds3.185 NXT-ID3.186 OneID3.187 Onename3.188 OneVisage3.189 Onfido3.190 Ontology3.191 Passbase3.192 Passfort3.193 Payfone3.194 Peer Mountain3.195 PersonalData.io3.196 Personiq3.197 physiSECURE3.198 Ping Identity3.199 Pinn3.200 Pivot Marketing, Inc.3.201 Pixel Pin3.202 Planned Departure3.203 PokitDok3.204 Post-Quantum3.205 Procivis3.206 Project Radium3.207 PromisePay3.208 ProofofYou3.209 Prosper Marketplace3.210 Provenance3.211 Pulse3.212 Pulse iD3.213 PXL Vision AG3.214 Quovo3.215 Rain Innovation3.216 RaulWalter3.217 Red Lambda3.218 Red Tulip Systems3.219 Refinitiv3.220 Riddle & Code3.221 Rilcoin3.222 Rivetz3.223 SAASPASS3.224 Safelayer Secure Communications3.225 Samsung SDS3.226 Scanovate3.227 Scepia Internet Solutions3.228 Scry3.229 SCYTALE3.230 SecuEra Technologies3.231 Proximitum Software Ltd.3.232 SecureKey Technologies3.233 Sedicii3.234 SelfKey3.235 SettleMint3.236 ShieldPay3.237 ShoCard3.238 Signal3.239 Signicat AS3.240 Signifyd3.241 SilverPush3.242 SimPrints3.243 Smart Token Chain3.244 Smartmatic3.245 Snapswap International S.A3.246 SnowShoe3.247 Socure3.248 Solfyre3.249 SolidX Partners3.250 Soloinsight Inc.3.251 Sonavation3.252 Soramitsu3.253 SpidChain3.254 Satoworldwide3.255 SuperCom Ltd.3.256 Symphonic Software3.257 Synacts GmbH3.258 Syntizen3.259 TAP-ID3.260 Taqanu Bank3.261 Telus3.262 Tessi3.263 Thales Group3.264 The Currency Cloud3.265 The ID Co. (miiCard / DirectID)3.266 Tilkal3.267 Token3.268 Tokenaire3.269 Torus3.270 Transaction Network Services3.271 TransNexus3.272 Travel Appeal3.273 Truecaller3.274 Trulioo3.275 Trusona3.276 Trust Stamp3.277 Trustatom3.278 Trusted Renewables3.279 TrustHub3.280 Trustonic3.281 Tyfone3.282 Tykn3.283 Umanick3.284 Uniken3.285 Uniquid3.286 Uport3.287 Use Design3.288 VALID3.289 Validated ID3.290 VASCO Data Security International, Inc.3.291 Vaultmagic3.292 VChain Technology3.293 Veri5Digital3.294 Veridium3.295 Veriff3.296 Verif-y3.297 Verimuchme3.298 Verisec3.299 VeriSmart3.300 Veuphonic3.301 Viafirma3.302 Vintegris3.303 Visible Health3.304 Vitalidi3.305 Viveat3.306 VIX Verify3.307 VLEndRight3.308 VoiceVault3.309 VU Security3.310 WANDX3.311 WebID Solutions3.312 Wersec3.313 WISeKey3.314 Xceedium3.315 XignSys3.316 Yoti3.317 Youniqx Identity AG3.318 YourBlock3.319 Zighra3.320 Zopa

4.0 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services 2020 to 20274.1 Global Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services 2021 - 20264.2 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Asset Type 2021 - 20264.3 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Security System Type 2021 - 20264.4 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Deployment Type 2021 - 20264.5 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Organization Type 2021 - 20264.6 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services 2021 - 20264.6.1 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Process Type 2021 - 20264.6.2 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Multifactor Process Type 2021 - 20264.7 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Industry Type 2021 - 20264.8 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Region 2021 - 20264.9 Identity as a Service 2021 - 20264.9.1 Identity as a Service by Security System Type 2021 - 20264.9.2 Identity as a Service by Authentication Type 2021 - 20264.9.3 Biometric Identity as a Service by Authentication Type 2021 - 2026

5.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6ix71

