Global $45.32 Billion Interactive Kiosk Market To 2028: ATMs, Retail Self-checkout Kiosks, Self-Service Kiosks & Vending Kiosks

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Kiosk Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Type (ATMs, Self-service Kiosks), by End Use (BFSI, Healthcare), by Region, and Segment Forecasts,...

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Kiosk Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Type (ATMs, Self-service Kiosks), by End Use (BFSI, Healthcare), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interactive kiosk market size is expected to reach USD 45.32 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing consumer involvement in the purchase process and an extensive focus on customized service delivery by industry players are the major factors driving interactive kiosks' adoption. The geographical expansion and service enhancement using interactive kiosks enable companies to offer convenient, swift, and hassle-free service to customers with enhanced safety and security.The North American market dominated the global market in 2020. The regional growth can be attributed to incumbents of the retail and BFSI verticals, who continue to deploy interactive kiosks as a part of their efforts to enhance the consumer experience. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as the retail, hospitality, BFSI, and healthcare verticals continue to grow. Incumbents of these industries continue to emphasize customer engagement.Based on end use, the market for interactive kiosk has been further segmented into BFSI, retail, food and beverage, healthcare, government, travel and tourism, and others. Manufacturers have developed multiple self-service kiosks solutions for segments, such as travel and tourism and healthcare. These interactive kiosks enable customers to carry out self-check-in/check-out in hotels, carry out self-baggage check-in, book tickets, view product information, book appointments, and so on.Stringent regulatory and legal standards such as the General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR), Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and UL standards are the significant challenges impacting the broader adoption of interactive self-service kiosks. GDPR compliance focuses on protecting customers' private data to enhance safety and prevent unauthorized access to private information.

The ADA standards provide access specifications to any public access system for disabled individuals. However, the threat of cyber-attacks, high cost of installation, maintenance, and support may act as inhibitors for the growth and adoption of interactive kiosks by businesses. Interactive Kiosk Market Report Highlights

The market for interactive kiosk is a technology-driven and rapidly evolving market due to continuous advancements in communication and payment technologies. This, in turn, has widened the scope of application in various industries, such as retail, banking, hospitality, entertainment, and government.

The declining prices of hardware and improved transaction safety features have led to increased adoption of interactive kiosks by various businesses.

Mandatory government regulations regarding data privacy/protection and regulatory standards such as ADA and UL will have a major impact on the adoption of interactive kiosk as a service delivery tool.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope1.1 Research Methodology1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions1.3 List of Data Sources Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Interactive Kiosk Market- Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 20282.2 Global Interactive Kiosk Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 3 Interactive Kiosk Industry Outlook3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects3.3 Interactive Kiosk Market - Value Chain Analysis3.3.1 Vendor landscape3.4 Interactive Kiosk Market - Technology Evolution3.5 Interactive Kiosk Market - Market Dynamics3.5.1 Market driver analysis3.5.2 Market restraint analysis3.5.3 Market challenge analysis3.6 COVID-19 Impact on Interactive Kiosk Market3.7 Interactive Kiosk Market - Architecture3.8 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping3.9 Interactive Kiosk Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.10 Interactive Kiosk Market - PESTEL Analysis3.11 Regulatory/Political Forces Landscape, by Region Chapter 4 Interactive Kiosk Component Outlook4.1 Interactive Kiosk Market Share By Component, 20204.2 Hardware4.3 Software4.4 Services Chapter 5 Interactive Kiosk Type Outlook5.1 Interactive Kiosk Market Share By Type, 20205.2 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)5.3 Retail Self-checkout Kiosks5.4 Self-service Kiosks5.5 Vending Kiosks Chapter 6 Interactive Kiosk End-use Outlook6.1 Interactive Kiosk Market Share By End Use, 20206.2 BFSI6.3 Retail6.4 Food & Beverage6.5 Healthcare6.6 Government6.7 Travel & Tourism6.8 Others Chapter 7 Interactive Kiosk Regional Outlook7.1 Interactive Kiosk Market Share By Region, 20207.2 North America7.2.1 U.S.7.2.2 Canada7.3 Europe7.3.1 U.K.7.3.2 Germany7.3.3 France7.4 Asia Pacific7.4.1 China7.4.2 Japan7.4.3 India7.5 Latin America7.5.1 Brazil7.6 MEA Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants8.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)8.3 Vendor Landscape8.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 20208.4 Market Players8.4.1 Market Position Analysis8.4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Company overview9.2 Product benchmarking9.3 Strategic initiatives

Advanced Kiosks

Diebold Nixdorf , Incorporated

, Incorporated Embross

IER

Kiosk Information Systems

Meridian Kiosks

NCR Corporation

REDYREF

Slabb Inc.

ZEBRA Technologies Corporation

Source Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7f0rzb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-45-32-billion-interactive-kiosk-market-to-2028-atms-retail-self-checkout-kiosks-self-service-kiosks--vending-kiosks-301240895.html

SOURCE Research and Markets