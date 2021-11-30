Global $41.5 Billion Autoinjectors Markets To 2026 With Rankings Of Key Players
The global market for autoinjectors should grow from $41.5 billion in 2021 to $85.2 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The North American market for autoinjectors should grow from $15.1 billion in 2021 to $28.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The Asia-Pacific market for autoinjectors should grow from $10.2 billion in 2021 to $22.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.2% for the period of 2021-2026.
The growing prevalence of targeted therapies, rising incidence of anaphylaxis, and the increasing number of regulatory approvals are factors responsible for this market growth.
Autoinjectors are pen-like devices used to deliver a fixed dose of a drug to a patient and are intended for self-administration. Autoinjectors are gradually becoming the gold standard in the treatment of indications such as anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. Most of the auto-injectors are spring-loaded, and the self-injection procedure is relatively simple.
These instruments can help avoid needle stick injuries and reduce needle phobia in patients. Autoinjector manufacturers are focusing on user-centric approaches to enhance ease of use and overcome the anxiety associated with self-administration of intramuscular injections.
Autoinjectors are expected to present major opportunities to investors due to the high demand in biologics development. Because the procedure does not require a visit to a hospital or clinic, it reduces dependency on healthcare professionals. Increasing adoption of auto-injectors due to benefits such as increased safety, accuracy and minimal discomfort is expected to fuel market revenue growth over the forecast period.
The report also includes market projections to 2026 and rankings for key market players. The report segments the market for autoinjectors based on the type of product, route of administration, therapy, end user and geography or region.
The Report Includes
- Detailed review of the global market for autoinjectors within the medical devices industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the overall autoinjectors market size in dollar value term, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, route of administration, therapy, end-user, and region
- Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory scenario, pricing analysis, and competitive environment of the vendor companies
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, China and India
- Insight into the recent industry strategies, key M&A deals, company competitive landscape and value share analysis of the key players operating in the global autoinjectors market
- Highlights of the market potential for autoinjectors, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
- Discussion of competitive intensity among the leading market participants, their global rankings and recent developments in the autoinjector market
- Company profile descriptions of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of autoinjector devices including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, and Teva Pharmaceutical
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Market Evolution
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Impact of COVID-19 on Markets
- Changes in Consumption Trends for Health-Related Products
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Rising Incidence of Anaphylaxis
- Growing Prevalence of Targeted Therapies
- Market Restraints
- Presence of Alternate Drug Delivery Routes
- Stringent Regulatory Scenario
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Market for Autoinjectors by Product Type
- Disposable Autoinjectors
- Market Size and Forecast
- Reusable Autoinjectors
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Route of Administration
- Market for Autoinjectors by Route of Administration
- Intramuscular
- Market Size and Forecast
- Subcutaneous
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Therapy
- Anaphylaxis
- Market Size and Forecast
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Diabetes
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End User
- Home Care Settings
- Market Size and Forecast
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Care Settings
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 11 Regulatory Scenarios
- Medical Device Definition and Classification
- Regulations in the U.S.
- Code of Federal Regulations
- Electronic Code of Federal Regulations
- Premarket Notification 510(k) Clearance to Market
- 510(k) Exempt Devices
- Pre-Market Approval
- European Regulations
- Regulation in North American Countries
- U.S. Regulations
- Canadian Regulations
- Regulation in Latin America
- Regulation in Asia-Pacific
- Future Regulatory Trends
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Company Rankings
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Antares Pharma Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck Kgaa
- SHL Medical Ag
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Ypsomed
