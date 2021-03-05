Global $4 Billion Dental Practice Management Software Market To 2027: Market Opportunities With Medical Tourism In Emerging Nations

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Practice Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Delivery Mode, Component and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Practice Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Delivery Mode, Component and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global dental practice management software market is expected to reach US$ 4,030.80 million in 2027 from US$ 1,834.80 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Web-based delivery mode segment is expected to grow the market for dental practice management software over the forecast period for delivery mode segment.Based on delivery mode, the global dental practice management software market is segmented into web-based delivery mode, cloud-based delivery mode, and on-premise delivery mode. In 2019, the web-based delivery mode segment held the largest share of the market; whereas, the cloud-based delivery mode segment is also expected to witness the growth in its demand at the fastest CAGR during 2020-2027.

Cloud-based delivery mode helps in providing easy access for dental practices, such as appointments, insurance, and payment for the dental services. In addition, it covers every step of the patient journey from appointment scheduling to sending out reminders, and offers advanced tools for business reporting.The growth of the dental practice management software market is attributed to the factors such as rising prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing geriatric population. In addition, innovative cloud-based practice management solutions is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.The major players operating in the dental practice management software market include, Carestream Dental, LLC.; Curve Dental, Inc.; Datacon Dental Systems; Epic Systems Corporation; DentiMax; Henry Schein, Inc.; Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.; Gaargle Solutions Inc.; NXGN Management, LLC; and Compudent Systems Inc.

Product launches have been an essential strategy adopted by the industry players in the dental practice management software market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Dental Practice Management Software Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Global Dental Practice Management Software Market - Market Landscape4.1 overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions 5. Global Dental Practice Management Software market - Key INDUSTRY Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Dental Diseases5.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Limited Reimbursements5.2.2 High Costs of Dental Procedures5.3 Market Opportunity5.3.1 Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations5.4 Future Trend5.4.1 Innovative Cloud-Based Practice Management Solutions5.4.2 Market Consolidation5.5 Impact analysis 6. Dental Practice Management Software market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Dental Practice Management Software market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis6.2 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market - Revenue Forecasts and Analysis - 2019- 20276.3 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.4 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Dental Practice Management Software Market - Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Delivery Mode7.1 overview7.2 Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Delivery Mode, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)7.3 Web-Based Delivery Mode7.4 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode7.5 On-Premise Delivery Mode 8. Dental Practice Management Software Market - Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Type8.1 Overview8.2 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Component, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)8.3 Scheduling Software8.4 Patient Communication Software8.5 Invoice/Billing Software8.6 Insurance Management Software8.7 Other Components 9. Dental Practice Management Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Dental Practice Management Software market 11. Dental Practice Management Software Market- Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)11.3 Organic Developments11.4 Inorganic Developments 12. Dental Practice Management Software Market-Key Company Profiles12.1 Key Facts12.2 Business Description12.3 Financial Information12.4 Product Portfolio12.5 SWOT Analysis12.6 Key Developments

