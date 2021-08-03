Global $4.98 Billion Cloud Gaming Market To 2026 Featuring Google, Cyber Cloud Technologies, Nvidia, Kingsoft Cloud, Microsoft, Ubitus, Sony
DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Gaming Market (2021-2026) by Type, Application and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cloud Gaming Market is estimated to be worth USD 2.3 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.98 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7%. Market Dynamics
The rise in digitalization, increasing world online gaming competitions, an upsurge of mobile games, and the introduction of new technologies like 5G are major factors promoting the increase of the cloud gaming market. Cloud gaming enables the reduction of data storage and edge computing.
Moreover, fast speed, OTT gaming services, continuous updating, and education or learning games have escalated cloud gaming. However, bandwidth issues in developing countries are hindering the market growth.The increasing adoption of cloud technology in developing countries is anticipated to create new opportunities in the market.
Recent Developments
- Amazon announced new cloud gaming service, Luna. - 24th September 2020
- Jezby Ventures acquires Blade, a French startup that owns Shadow- a cloud-based gaming service. - 30th April 2021
Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report Google LLC, Cyber Cloud Technologies LLC, In Nvidia Corporation, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Microsoft Corporation, Ubitus Inc., Sony Group Corporation, etc
Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary3.1 Introduction3.2 Market Size and Segmentation3.3 Market Outlook 4 Market Influencers4.1 Drivers4.1.1 New Technologies to Promote Cloud Gaming4.1.2 Increasing Smart Mobile Users4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Low Bandwidth and Latency Issues in Developing Countries4.2.2 High Cost of Game Consoles4.3 Opportunities4.3.1 Government Initiatives in Cloud Platform4.3.2 New Innovative Technologies4.4 Challenges4.4.1 Requirement of Technology Support and Services4.5 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Regulatory Scenario5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Video Streaming6.3 File Streaming 7 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Smartphones7.3 Gaming Consoles7.4 PC7.5 Tablet 8 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Geography 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Competitive Quadrant9.2 Market Share Analysis9.3 Strategic Initiatives 9.3.1 M&A and Investments9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements 10 Company Profiles
- Apple Inc.
- Crytek GmbH
- Cyber Cloud Technologies LLC
- Faceboo. Inc. (PlayGiga S.L.)
- LeEco
- LiquidSky Software Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Numecent Holdings Ltd
- Nvidia Corporation
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings
- Parsec Cloud Inc.
- PlayKey
- Amazon.co. Inc
- Shawdow.tech (Blade SAS)
- Simplay Gaming Ltd
- Sony Group Corporation
- Tencent Cloud
- BlacknutSAS
- Ubitus Inc.
- Utomik BV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ciasj6
