Global $4.8 Billion Super Abrasives Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 30 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Super Abrasives Market, by Product (Cubic Boron Nitride, Polycrystalline, CVD Diamonds, Nano Diamonds), by Application (Aerospace, Medical, Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Oil and Gas & Others), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Super Abrasives Market size is estimated at around $ 3.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to $ 4.8 billion by 2025Major factors responsible for the growth of the Global Super Abrasives Market include growing awareness regarding adoption of high-end technologies and their benefits coupled with the continuing growth of the automotive industry. In addition to this, the product is widely popular due to its peculiar properties such as entrenched lifecycle, high scale hardness and superlative performance, which is anticipated to spur the Global Super Abrasives Market growth during the forecast period. However, some of the factors that might act as major impediments to the growth of super abrasives market across the globe in the years to come are high cost of production along with product price volatility due to the fluctuating raw material costs.The Global Super Abrasives Market is segmented based on product, application, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into aerospace, medical, automotive, construction, electrical & electronics, oil & gas, and others. Among them, the automotive industry dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is anticipated to hold its position over the forecast period as well. Moreover, the electrical and electronics industry is expected to witness high growth over the coming years on account of extensive utilization of super abrasives in the manufacturing of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). However, outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in bearish growth of the industry in 2020.Major players operating in the Global Super Abrasives Market are Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc, Gnter Wendt GmbH Radiac Abrasives, Inc, Noritake Co. Limited, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd, 3M Company, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Guangdong Chanway Industrial Co. Ltd and Others. Years considered for this report:

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 5. Global Super Abrasives Market Outlook5.1. Market Size & Forecast5.1.1. By Value5.2. Market Share & Forecast5.2.1. By Product (Cubic Boron Nitride, Polycrystalline, CVD Diamonds, Nano Diamonds)5.2.2. By Application (Aerospace, Medical, Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Oil and Gas, Others)5.2.3. By Region5.2.4. By Company (2019) 6. Europe Super Abrasives Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Product6.2.2. By Application6.2.3. By Country ( France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain and Rest of Europe)6.3. Europe: Country Analysis 7. Asia-Pacific Super Abrasives Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Product7.2.2. By Application7.2.3. By Country ( China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; and Rest of Asia Pacific)7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis 8. North America Super Abrasives Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.1.1. By Value8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Product8.2.2. By Application8.2.3. By Country ( United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)8.3. North America: Country Analysis 9. Middle East and Africa Super Abrasives Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast 9.1.1. By Value9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Product9.2.2. By Application9.2.3. By Country (UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)9.3. MEA: Country Analysis 10. South America Super Abrasives Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast 10.1.1. By Value10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Product10.2.2. By Application10.2.3. By Country ( Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)10.3. South America: Country Analysis 11. Market Dynamics11.1. Drivers11.2. Challenges 12. Market Trends & Developments 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. Competition Outlook13.2. Company Profiles13.2.1. Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc13.2.2. Gnter Wendt GmbH13.2.3. Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd13.2.4. 3M Company13.2.5. Guangdong Chanway Industrial Co., Ltd13.2.6. Noritake Co. Ltd.13.2.7. Carborundum Universal Ltd13.2.8. Radiac Abrasive Company13.2.9. Mirka Ltd 13.2.10. Vereingte Schmirgel-und Maschinen-Fabriken AG 14. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mwsl80

