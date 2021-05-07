Global $4.8 Billion Electric Toothbrush Market To 2030

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Toothbrush Market Research Report: By Bristle, Head Movement, Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric toothbrush market generated a revenue of $2.7 billion in 2019 and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2030 and reach a valuation of $4.8 billion by 2030

The key factors driving the progress of the market are the growing public awareness about the various benefits of electric toothbrushes and unhealthy dietary habits of people around the world.Some of the most highly prevalent unhealthy eating habits are the consumption of sugar-rich foods, tobacco, and alcohol. These consumption habits have detrimental effects on the oral hygiene of a person. Moreover, these habits are pushing up the requirement for smart toothbrushes, which is, in turn, fueling the sales of electric toothbrushes. For example, as per the IDF Diabetes Atlas 2019, the worldwide incidence of diabetes in people in the age group- 20-79 years was nearly 463 million.The main factor fueling the boom of the electric toothbrush market in the APAC region is the growing popularity of online shopping in the region. This is causing a sharp surge in the availability of electric toothbrushes, especially in the emerging economies. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the e-commerce industry in India is exhibiting an upward growth and is predicted to surpass the U.S. market and become the world's second largest industry by 2034.Hence, it can be said with confidence that the market would demonstrate huge expansion across the world in the coming years, primarily because of the growing incidence of dental health problems, the increasing consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and sugary foods, and the rising popularity of technologically advanced devices. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background1.1 Research Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Research Scope1.4 Key Stakeholders Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Bristle4.1.1.1 Soft4.1.1.2 Nanometer4.1.2 By Head Movement4.1.2.1 Sonic/side-by-side4.1.2.2 Rotation/oscillation4.1.3 By Product Type4.1.3.1 Rechargeable4.1.3.2 Battery4.1.4 By Distribution Channel4.1.4.1 Supermarkets/hypermarkets4.1.4.2 Pharmacies/drug stores4.1.4.3 Online platforms4.1.4.4 Others4.1.5 By End User4.1.5.1 Adults4.1.5.2 Children4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Trends4.2.1.1 Integration of latest technologies in electric toothbrushes4.2.2 Drivers4.2.2.1 Increasing awareness related to benefits of using electric toothbrushes4.2.2.2 Unhealthy dietary habits4.2.2.3 Rising number of oral hygiene initiatives4.2.2.4 Rising in geriatric population4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.2.3 Restraints4.2.3.1 High cost of electric toothbrushes4.2.3.2 Environmental concerns regarding disposal of electric toothbrushes4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.2.4 Opportunities4.2.4.1 Introduction of optical sensors in electric toothbrushes4.3 Impact of COVID-194.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Bristle5.2 By Head Movement5.3 By Product Type5.4 By Distribution Channel5.5 By End User5.6 By Region Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Bristle6.2 By Head Movement6.3 By Product Type6.4 By Distribution Channel6.5 By End User6.6 By Country Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players11.2 Product Offerings of Key Players11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players11.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions11.3.2 Product Launches11.3.3 Partnerships11.4 List of Players and Their Offerings Chapter 12. Company Profiles12.1 Business Overview12.2 Product and Service Offerings12.3 Key Financial Summary

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

FOREO AB

Procter & Gamble Company

JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

Lion Corporation

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.

Water Pik Inc.

Dr. Fresh LLC

Pierre Fabre S.A .

. Quip NYC Inc.

Den-Mat Holdings LLC

Xiaomi Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7g4ev6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-4-8-billion-electric-toothbrush-market-to-2030--301286665.html

SOURCE Research and Markets