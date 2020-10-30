Global $4.64 Billion Social And Emotional Learning (SEL) Market To 2026: Focus On The Impact And Implications Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global COVID-19 Impact on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global COVID-19 Impact on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) market is expected to reach $4.64 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.7% during 2019 to 2026. Social and emotional learning (SEL) focuses on understanding and management of emotions among children and adults to achieve positive goals and establish positive relationships for making responsible decisions. It is an integrative and gradual process by which children and adults can acquire the ability to understand, experience, manage & express emotions and learn to develop meaningful relationships with others. Social and emotional learning includes a variety of range of skills and techniques, it has broad spectrum such as joint attention self-awareness, theory of mind (or understanding others' perspectives), emotion regulation, friendships, self-esteem, and identity development. It helps to reduce many health and mental disorders including emotional depression, anxiety, various problems, and others.Factors such as higher adoption of SEL tools, increasing awareness among pupils and teachers for such programs, coupled with the promotion of SEL by government organizations, progress in computing in the K-12 sector, and improvement in the school environment, citizenships, and relationships are driving the market growth. However, fear of covid-19 second wave and increase in discrimination incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic may hinder the market growth. Amongst end user, the elementary school segment is projected to lead the social and emotional learning market during the forecast period. The coronavirus outbreak has stirred up all sorts of feelings, such as fear, anxiety, and stress, among students. It is important to reduce the negative impact of this pandemic on students with age groups ranging from 5-11. For instance, Emotional ABCs has launched an 'emotional skills' program for children aged between 4 years and 11 years. The company is providing students with practical tools for dealing with impulse control, frustration, and acting out. Various companies have provided free access to their social-emotional learning support platform for students and their families. For instance, the Committee for Children's Second Step has offered free social-emotional learning resources to educators, students aged between 5 years and 13 years, and their families. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Synopsis 2 Research Outline2.1 Research Snapshot 2.2 Research Methodology 2.3 Research Sources 2.3.1 Primary Research Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers 3.2 Restraints 4 Market Environment4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global COVID-19 Impact on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market, By Type5.1 Introduction 5.2 Application 5.3 Web 6 Global COVID-19 Impact on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market, By Component6.1 Introduction 6.2 Services 6.3 Solutions 7 Global COVID-19 Impact on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market, By End User7.1 Introduction 7.2 Middle and High Schools 7.3 Elementary Schools 7.4 Pre-K 7.5 Primary School 7.6 Kindergarten 7.7 Junior High School 8 Global COVID-19 Impact on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market, By Product Type8.1 Introduction 8.2 On-premise 8.3 Cloud-based 9 Global COVID-19 Impact on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction 9.2 North America 9.3 Europe 9.4 Asia Pacific 9.5 South America 9.6 Middle East & Africa 10 Strategic Benchmarking 11 Vendors Landscape11.1 Everyday Speech 11.2 Aperture Education, LLC 11.3 BASE Education LLC 11.4 Evolution Labs Inc 11.5 Hoonuit, LLC 11.6 Nearpod Inc. 11.7 Peekapak Inc. 11.8 Purpose Inc. 11.9 Rethink Autism, Inc. 11.10 SEL Adventures 11.11 Taproot Learning 11.12 Panorama Education 11.13 The Conover Company 11.14 ScholarCentric 11.15 ONEder Academy 11.16 Committee for Children For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bg91rq

