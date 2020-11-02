Global $4.6 Billion Cryptococcosis Treatment Market To 2025: Impact Of Covid-19, Porters Five Forces Analysis, Ansoff Matrix Analysis

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 4.6 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.7 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 4.5%.Certain infections like HIV which lead to a weak immune system as well as the extended use of immunosuppressive drugs are supporting the growth of this market. Alternatively, lack of efficient diagnostic tools and trials to prevent this infection are digressing the growth of this market.Cryptococcosis or cryptococcal disease is basically a fungal disease, which can prove to be fatal in severe cases. It occurs due to inhalation of fungus associated with bird species. It can affect the humans leading to meningitis in several cases. The occurrence of this disease is increasing beyond years due to the rise in the number of diseases especially prevalent in the emerging economies.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Bristol-Mayers Squibb, Sigmapharm Laboratories, Novartis AG etc.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities 4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of Covid-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, by Treatment6.1 Introduction6.2 Amphotericin B6.2.1 Amphocin 6.2.2 Fungizone6.2.3 Others6.3 Fluconazole6.3.1 Diflucan6.3.2 Others6.4 Flucytosine6.4.1 Ancobon6.4.2 Others6.5 Others (Voriconazole, Surgery Treatment, Etc.) 7 Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel7.1 Introduction 7.2 Hospital Pharmacies7.3 Mail Order Pharmacies7.4 Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores 8 Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, by Geography 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants9.2 Market Share Analysis9.3 Competitive Scenario9.3.1 Merger & Acquisition9.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership9.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement9.3.4 Investment & Funding 10 Company Profiles10.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company10.2 Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)10.3 Abbott Laboratories10.4 Novartis AG10.5 Pfizer, Inc.10.6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 10.7 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals10.8 Viamet Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 10.9 Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC 10.10 Astellas Pharma Inc.10.11 Bausch Health Companies Inc.10.12 Matinas Biopharma10.13 Nucare Pharmaceuticals, Inc.10.14 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. 11 Appendix

