Global $4.51 Bn Dental Imaging Market Outlook, 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Imaging Market By Product, By Application, By End User, By Geography Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The estimated market value of Dental Imaging in 2020 is $2.81 billion, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% in the coming years and predicted to reach a value of $4.51 billion in 2026. There are many important factors which are the driving forces behind the growth of the Dental Imaging market:

Advanced Technological Tools

Growing Demand for Dental Practices and Rising Dental Expenditure

Rising Need for Cosmetic Dentistry

The Drastic Increase in Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases

In the current world scenario - where, the main focus on technological advancements has risen - it is anticipated that the advantages of advanced dental imaging can guarantee its larger adoption within the years to come back. The rising demand for dentistry, the growing affordability of imaging systems, and also the want for fast and accurate diagnosis are the major factors driving the expansion of this marketSome of the major players in the domain of Dental Imaging are Envista Holdings Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., PLANMECA OY, Carestream Dental, LLC, VATECH Co., Ltd, General Co., Ltd, Inc, Apteryx Imaging, Inc, ACTEON Group, Owandy Radiology, J. MORITA CORP, Align Technology, and Midmark Corporation. On the base of types of products, the market is segmented into:

Extraoral

Intraoral

The intraoral scanner segment is expected to rise at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, propelled by the advantages of capturing direct dental impressions, reducing the cost of restoration remakes, and providing overall advanced clinical workflows. The intraoral imaging systems segment is further categorized into intraoral X-ray systems, intraoral PSP systems, intraoral sensors, intraoral scanners, and intraoral cameras. Considering the market segments based on the application, the market is divided into:

Implantology

Endodontics

Oral & maxillofacial surgery

Orthodontics

The implantology segment managed the largest share of the market in 2019. The driving force of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of dental implants, increasing number of bone-graft assessments, and rising focus on the evaluation of post- treatment cases. Focusing on the end-users based market segmentation the market is broadly classified into:

Dental hospitals & Clinics

Dental diagnostic institutes

Dental academic & Research centers

Dental hospitals & clinics are assumed to own the highest growth rate during the estimated period. The high growth rate of this end-user segment can be accredited to the inexpensive advanced dental imaging systems, growing consciousness among patients and increasing demand for quick and precise patient diagnosis and treatment planning. The geographical spread of this market can be classified into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Among all the regions, North America held the largest share of the market in 2019.Many factors are responsible for their leadership in the market as the existing number of players in the dental imaging market, increasing awareness among patients, and the rising adoption of technically advanced imaging systems by dentists. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region witnessed the highest growth, which is due to factors such as the increased focus of new emerging and leading market players on developing Asian markets, a rise in cash flows, more relaxed regulatory policies, and growing dental tourism market.There are a lot of opportunities from emerging countries, and this report will help in understanding the present market dynamics, changing requirements, and innovations that might be needed to make the user experience enriching.

This report would be the foundation for any research on the Dental Imaging, vendor capabilities, SWOT of the sensors, and organized framework for data analysis for further advanced innovation.

This piece of the report would be the chief support for extensive research and a tool for the forthcoming innovations and technologies. This provides an analysis of the major players in the market, their competition, and the survivability, with which a player can compete in the market.

The report contains insights regarding upcoming technological innovations and advanced solutions for the Dental Imaging

