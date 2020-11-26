Global $4.5 Billion Human Microbiome Market To 2027: The Human Microbiome - A New Frontier In Drug Discovery

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Microbiome Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Disease, Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Prebiotics Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR during 2020-2027

The market is expected to reach US$ 4,542.67 million by 2027 from US$ 2,620.88 million in 2019.

Increasing focus on human microbiome therapies and growing technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing are expected to boost the growth of the market. On the other hand, strict government guidelines and lack of knowledge about detailed examination are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, foods, prebiotics, medical foods, diagnostic devices, drugs, and supplements. In 2019, the probiotics segment held the largest share of the human microbiome market. This segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing health concerns; growing awareness regarding the relation of nutrition, diet, and health; and increasing probiotics market penetration in dairy and other foods. Furthermore, the prebiotics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) has emerged as an effective treatment for C. difficile infection (CDI). The microbiota have important roles in the function of gastrointestinal tract and other aspects of human physiology. There has been rise in interest in studying FMT for other clinical indications. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified human stool as a biological agent and determined that the use of human stool in FMT therapy and other research must be regulated for the insurance of patient safety. To use FMT in the treatment of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection, an investigational new drug permit is not required, but it is strongly encouraged and may ultimately be required. In March 2016, the US FDA released clarifying guidance and the draft of Guidance for Industry: Enforcement Policy Regarding Investigational New Drug Requirements that focused on the use of Fecal Microbiota for Transplantation to Treat Clostridium difficile infection when the patients is not responsive to standard therapies. Some of the available data suggests that the use of fecal microbiota for the restoration of intestinal flora may be an effective therapy in the management of refractory C. difficile infection. However, the efficiency and protection profiles of this intervention have not yet been fully evaluated in controlled clinical trials. Thus, the investigational drug requirement plays a vital role in the application of microbiome, thereby giving it an array of opportunities in future.Several players have observed good demand for human microbiome based products during the initial period of COVID-19, particularly from the food & beverages industry. In addition, researchers are studying the correlation between gut bacteria and COVID-19. Many researchers have showcased gut bacteria's implication in different health conditions, from type 2 diabetes to depression. However, the obstacles in supply chains and distribution networks resulting in unavailability of human microbiome based products in various parts of the world are likely to hamper the growth of the market in 2020.Enterome; Rebiotix Inc.; Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.; Osel Inc.; Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.; Synthetic Biologics, Inc.; DuPont; BiomX Ltd; MaaT Pharma; Eligo Bioscience; Merck & Co., Inc.; AOBiome LLC; Kaleido; and Seres Therapeutics are among the leading companies operating in the human microbiome market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Human Microbiome Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Human Microbiome Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 Expert Opinions 5. Human Microbiome Market- Key Market Dynamics5.1 Key Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases5.1.2 Increasing Focus On Human Microbiome Therapies5.1.3 Growing Technological Advancements in Metagenomics and Next-generation Sequencing5.2 Key Market Restraints5.2.1 Strict Government Guidelines5.2.2 Lack of Knowledge and Detailed Examination5.3 Key Market Opportunities5.3.1 New Drug Requirements for Faecal Microbiota5.3.2 Emerging Nations5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 The Human Microbiome - A New Frontier in Drug Discovery5.5 Impact analysis 6. Human Microbiome Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Human Microbiome Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Human Microbiome Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Human Microbiome Market Analysis - By Product7.1 Overview7.2 Human Microbiome Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)7.3 Foods7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Foods: Human Microbiome Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Medical Food7.5 Probiotics7.6 Drugs7.7 Diagnostic Devices7.8 Supplements 8. Human Microbiome Market Analysis - By Disease8.1 Overview8.2 Human Microbiome Market Revenue Share, by Disease(2019 and 2027)8.3 Diabetes8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Global Diabetes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)8.4 Cancer8.5 Autoimmune Disorders8.6 Obesity8.7 Mental Disorders 9. Human Microbiome Market Analysis - By Application9.1 Overview9.2 Human Microbiome Market Revenue Share, by Application(2019 and 2027)9.3 Diagnostics9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Diagnostics:Human Microbiome Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Therapeutics 10. Human Microbiome Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 Geographical Analysis 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Human Microbiome Market 12. Human Microbiome Market - Industry Landscape12.1 Growth Strategies in the Human Microbiome Market, 2015-202012.2 Organic Growth Strategies12.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies 13. Company Profiles13.1 Key Facts13.2 Business Description13.3 Financial Overview13.4 Product Portfolio13.5 SWOT Analysis13.6 Key Developments

