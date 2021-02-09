Global 3D Cell Culture Market (2020 To 2027) - By Product, Application, And End-user

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Cell Culture Market by Product, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cell culture is a significant tool in biological research. These cultures are mainly of two types, namely two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D). Since the advent of cell culture techniques, 2D cell cultures are mostly preferred due to their availability, ease of environmental control, cell observation and measurement. However, growing cells in flat layers on surfaces do not precisely model the in-vivo state. As compared to 2D, 3D cell culture permits the biological cells to grow and interact with their surroundings in all three dimensions. Cells grown in a 3D cell culture models have proven to be physiologically relevant. They have shown improvements in numerous studies of biological mechanisms including cell morphology, proliferation, differentiation, cell number monitoring, viability, migration & invasion of tumor cells into surrounding tissues, response to stimuli, angiogenesis stimulation, drug metabolism, gene expression & protein synthesis, immune system evasion, and in-vivo relevance. Thus, 3D cell cultures are beneficial in studying and analyzing the etiology of diseases; thereby, facilitating their adoption in the field of research.The global 3D cell culture market was evaluated at $1,234. 86 million in 2019, and is estimated to garner $3,721. 68 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16. 3% during the forecast period. This growth rate is majorly attributed to the advantages offered by 3D cell cultures over conventional 2D cell cultures in cell-to-cell and cell-to-matrix interactions. In addition, continuous effort in R&D activities for drug discovery, development & screening and inclination toward the use of 3D cell cultures in cancer research are some other factors anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the analysis period. Likewise, surge in demand for organ transplantation is predicted to have a positive impact on the growth of 3D cell culture market. Conversely, higher costs associated with implementation of 3D cell cultures and inconsistent results are obstructing the market growth. On the other hand, upcoming technologies leading to product advancements in the field of 3D cell culture is estimated to provide profitable growth opportunities for the key market players in the market. Furthermore, the 3D cell culture industry is currently facing newer challenges to cope up with the demand and supply of 3D cell culture components owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, inconsistent and interrupted supply chain activities and availability of human resources are expected to impact the market growth. On the contrary, surge in research practices for developing novel therapies against COVID-19 is serving as a huge opportunity for the key market players. Research associated with stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine has shown promising results for treating the COVID-19 disease; thus, this is expected to compensate the deleterious impact caused by lockdowns globally. Thus, the overall COVID-19 impact is anticipated to remain moderate for the prominent players in the 3D cell culture market.The research report categorizes the 3D cell culture market based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into scaffold-based platforms, scaffold-free platforms, gels, bioreactors, microchips and services. Based on application, the 3D cell culture market is divided into cancer research, stem cell research, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine. The end user segment of the market comprises biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, contract research laboratories, and academic institutes. Region wise, the market has been analyzed across four regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Secondary Research1.4.2. Primary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies3.3. Patent Analysis3.3.1. Patent Analysis, by Year3.3.2. Patent Analysis, by Country3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Advantages of 3D Culture Techniques Over 2D Techniques3.4.1.2. Growth in Investments Toward R&D Activities3.4.1.3. Shift in Preference Toward 3D Cell Cultures for Cancer Research3.4.1.4. Upsurge in Demand for Organ Transplantation3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. Higher Implementation Costs3.4.2.2. Irregularity in 3D Cell Culture Outcomes3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Technological Advancements3.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis Chapter 4: 3D Cell Culture Market, by Product4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Scaffold-Based Platform4.2.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.2.4. Scaffold-Based Platform Market, by Type4.2.4.1. Macro-Porous Scaffolds4.2.4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2.4.2. Micro-Porous Scaffolds4.2.4.2.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2.4.3. Nano-Porous Scaffolds4.2.4.3.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2.4.4. Solid Scaffolds4.2.4.4.1. Market Size and Forecast4.3. Scaffold-Free Platform4.3.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.4. Gels4.4.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.5. Bioreactors4.5.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.6. Microchips4.6.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.7. Services4.7.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast4.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: 3D Cell Culture Market, by Application5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Cancer Research5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Stem Cell Research5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country5.4. Drug Discovery5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country5.5. Regenerative Medicine5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast5.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: 3D Cell Culture Market, by End-user6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast6.2. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast6.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country6.3. Contract Research Laboratories6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast6.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country6.4. Academic Institutes6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast6.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 7: 3D Cell Culture Market, by Region7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA Chapter 8: Company Profiles8.1.3D Biotek LLC8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Company Snapshot8.1.3. Operating Business Segments8.1.4. Business Performance8.2. Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Company Snapshot8.2.3. Operating Business Segments8.2.4. Business Performance8.2.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.3. Avantor, Inc.8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Company Snapshot8.3.3. Operating Business Segments8.3.4. Business Performance8.4. Becton, Dickinson and Company8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Company Snapshot8.4.3. Operating Business Segments8.4.4. Business Performance8.5. Corning Incorporated8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Company Snapshot8.5.3. Operating Business Segments8.5.4. Business Performance8.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.6. Insphero AG8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Company Snapshot8.6.3. Operating Business Segments8.6.4. Business Performance8.6.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.7. Lonza Group Ltd.8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Company Snapshot8.7.3. Operating Business Segments8.7.4. Business Performance8.7.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.8. Merck & Co. Inc.8.8.1. Company Overview8.8.2. Company Snapshot8.8.3. Operating Business Segments8.8.4. Business Performance8.9. Synthecon, Incorporated8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Company Snapshot8.9.3. Business Performance8.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.8.10.1. Company Overview8.10.2. Company Snapshot8.10.3. Operating Business Segments8.10.4. Business PerformanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5q338o

